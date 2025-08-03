Scotland beaten by Wales at the last in thrilling international debut

WALES 18 SCOTLAND 12

IAN GOLDEN, The Lextan Gnoll, Neath, Sunday

SCOTLAND’s first ever women’s international ended in defeat, but the match will go down as one of the most exciting games of Rugby League ever seen in Neath.

Only a last gasp try from player of the match Bethan Dainton was the difference with Scotland’s head coach John Whalley looking very proud of what his side achieved, despite the loss.

Scotland may have been the newcomers but they were the strongest at the start, winning a repeat set and scoring the opening try. Grace Field took advantage of a loose ball and pounced to score Scotland’s historic first ever Women’s Rugby League try. Sarah Smart converted.

Wales hit back on 17 minutes after winning a penalty near to goal. It was a good passing move and a chance was created for Lucia Davies to score in the corner. Kathryn Salter’s kick from touch was close and only just wide.

Dainton was near to scoring a second but was stopped short in the final tackle of a set.

She did, however, create Wales’ second try with a strong run through the centre. From the next tackle, the ball was worked out to Salter, who tried to make the kick a little easier for herself but was still unable to land it.

Scotland were next to have a good opportunity to score. Gordon was nearly over for her second, but the Leigh hooker was stopped short and the chance was lost.

It was Wales who were next to get points on the board after their only debutant, Olivia Williams, was held up over the line, but from the next tackle, Saints’ Dani McGifford went over in the corner. Salter’s kick was just short.

But Scotland pulled a score back before the break. Demi Fisher kicked a brilliant chip which Sarah Smart caught and grounded. She couldn’t convert her own try so Wales went into the break 12-10 up.

Wales were the better side at the start of the second half and nearly increased their lead after two minutes. Dainton did well again to create a chance as she fought off her markers, but Amberley Ruck was held just short of the line.

The home side kept up the pressure, however. A good passing move could have resulted in a try but Salter’s final pass, aimed for McGifford, flew into touch. From the next opportunity, Ruck was again stopped, this time ten metres out.

It took until nearly the hour mark before Scotland got any real possession inside Welsh territory after the break. On their first attack, it was brief, as a forward pass was given by referee Rob Apsee.

On their next, they were awarded a penalty, then a repeat set from that, forcing Wales into giving away a goal-line drop-out. On their fourth and final set of this hectic few minutes, the ball was lost thanks to more outstanding defending.

So when Scotland again regained the ball and were awarded a penalty in a kickable position, they knew their best chance to get points on the board was a shot at goal and Sarah Smart made no mistake to level the scores.

Both sides were now looking for a winner.

With nine minutes to go, Demi Fisher had a go at a field-goal but it sailed wide. From the restart, Wales, or rather Dainton, sped upfield, but from the resulting set of passes, the ball went into touch and another chance had gone.

But again it was Wales’ turn to pummel the Scotland defence. Dainton and Amy Price were both held over the line, then Ruck’s kick was caught by Sarah Smart.

Finally, it was left to Dainton to get her well-deserved try with Ruck kicking the goal just a minute before the final hooter sounded.

GAMESTAR: Bethan Dainton was outstanding throughout the game at every level, topped off by a fantastic try.

GAMEBREAKER: Only Dainton’s try at the end of the thrilling match.

MATCHFACTS

WALES

6 Megan Whittaker (Cardiff Demons)

21 Lucia Davies (Cardiff Demons)

3 Olivia Williams (Cardiff Demons)

4 Kathryn Salter (London Broncos)

5 Dani McGifford (St Helens)

9 Carys Marsh (Wigan Warriors)

7 Amberley Ruck (Cardiff Demons)

8 Ffion Jenkins (Cardiff Demons)

14 Jasmine Gibbons (Cardiff Demons)

15 Gracie Hobbs (Huddersfield Giants)

11 Georgia Cussons (Sheffield Eagles)

12 Charlie Mundy (Cardiff Demons)

13 Bethan Dainton (Leeds Rhinos)

Subs:

10 Agnes Wood (York Valkyries)

16 Sara Jones (Cardiff Demons)

17 Amy Price (Cardiff Demons)

22 Ffion Jones (Cardiff Demons)

Tries: Davies (17), Salter (24), McGifford (35), Dainton (79)

Goals: Salter 0/3, Ruck 1/1

SCOTLAND

1 Rebecca Smart (London Broncos)

2 Sarah Smart (London Broncos)

3 Sammi Simpson (Swinton Lionesses)

4 Emma Welsford (Swinton Lionesses)

5 Evie Tonkin (Workington Town)

6 Demi Fisher (Swinton Lionesses)

7 Isabel Glover (Thatto Heath)

8 Grace Field (Leeds Rhinos)

9 Abi Gordon (Leigh Leopards)

10 Kaiya Glynn (Leeds Rhinos)

11 Charlotte Hill (Swinton Lionesses)

12 Steph Gray (Salford Red Devils)

13 Nicole Benson (Barrow Raiders)

Subs (all used)

14 Morgan Pearson (Swinton Lionesses)

15 Georgia Briggs (Oulton Raidettes)

16 Rebecca Moffat (Cartha Queens Park)

17 Enya Lackie (Bristol Gold Ferns)

Tries: Field (4), S Smart (40)

Goals: S Smart 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6, 12-6, 12-10; 12-12, 18-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Wales: Bethan Dainton; Scotland: Sarah Smart

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 12-10

Referee: Rob Apsee

Image credit: Kate Pronger