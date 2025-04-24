Scotland confirm squad for Under 16 Four Nations tournament

SCOTLAND have confirmed their squad for the Under 16 Four Nations tournament.

The young Bravehearts, who will open their challenge on Saturday, May 24 against England at Halton Farnworth Hornets and are coached by Dan Gilroy (with Phil Glover and Iain Marsh as his assistants) have named: Max Blackie (Leigh Miners Rangers/Warrington Wolves), Liam Bourhill (Lowca), Torren Butters-McNaught (Chorley Panthers), Finley Cannon (Rochdale Mayfield), Oliver Edge (West Bank Bears), Tom Glover (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Conor Lochrie, Diarmid Nicol, Ramsey Scotland (Forth Valley Vikings), Logan Marsh (Thatto Heath Crusaders/Warrington Wolves), Georgie McDermott (Shevington Sharks/Leigh Leopards), Connor McGuiness (Siddal/Huddersfield Giants), Sebastian Millar (West Bank Bulls/Glasgow), Oliver Hay (Strathmore Sharks), Danny Riley (Wath Brow Hornets), Lucas Leyland (Gala), Charlie Kelly (Salford City Roosters/Salford Red Devils), Ross Hutchinson, Blair Murray (both Edinburgh Eagles), Archie Lowe (Orrell St James), Lewis McConnachie, Henry Wright (both Falkirk), Jake Sullivan (Skirlaugh Storm), Macauley Briant, Kieron Marshall (both Farnley Falcons), Finlay Stamford (Dundee), Tyler Nash (Dunfermline) and Junior Routledge (Birkenshaw Blue Dogs).

Wales, who meet Ireland seven days later at the Lextan Gnoll, Neath are coached by Paul Berry and recently announced their squad as: Charlie Burrows, Jake Leighton, Alfie Prosser, Evan Williams (all Torfaen Tigers/West Monmouth school), Lewis Mathias, Tyler Mills (both Crosfields/Great Sankey High School), Eddie Ashman (Kippax Welfare/Harrogate Grammar), Evan Benjamin ( Bridgend Blue Bulls/Pencoed Comprehensive), Matthew Clatworthy (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Porthcawl), William Dawkins (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Bryntirion Comprehensive), Charlie Eatly (West Wales Jets/Ysgol Gyfun Y Strade), Ceirion Emment-Jones (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd), Josh Harding (Aber Valley Wolves/Blackwood Comprehensive), Ioan Herbert (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Gowerton), Scott Hewitt (Dewsbury Moor/Thornhill Community Academy), Noah Johnson (Aber Valley Wolves/Corpus Christi), Kelyn Jude-Hobbs (Torfaen Tigers/Croesyceiliog Comprehensive), Will Mathers (Kippax Welfare/Castleford Academy), Zac Nottingham (West Wales Jets/Dyffryn Aman), Ronan Parry (Orrell/Upholland High School), Elis Thomas (Bridgend Blue Bulls/Ysgol Gyfun Bro Dur), Ed Williams (Seaton Rangers/Cockermouth School), Rhys Wood (Aber Valley Wolves/Heolddu Comprehensive) and Harry Wrigglesworth (Swansea Rams/Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin).