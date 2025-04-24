Sam Burgess’ explains decision to start Danny Walker at halfback once more against St Helens

SAM BURGESS has explained his decision to start Danny Walker at halfback once more against St Helens.

With George Williams out for around ten weeks, question marks were raised about who would partner Marc Sneyd in the halves moving forward.

In Warrington’s 18-14 loss to Leigh Leopards last weekend, Walker was chosen ahead of Stefan Ratchford and Oli Leyland despite hooker being his natural position.

Burgess faced queries after that loss, and was asked again by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks ahead of his side’s clash with St Helens tonight.

The former England international explained: “Danny defensively is very sound there. He is a robust ball runner and I thought he had some great touches last week.

“Whether we will go with that for the full eight or nine weeks with George out I will see. I thought it worked well for us last week.

“Danny is only going to get better there so I’m willing to give it more time.”