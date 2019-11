Leigh Centurions are set to add Scotland international forward Nick Glohe to their 2020 squad.

The Australian-based prop or second-rower has played three times for the Bravehearts, working under Centurions coach John Duffy.

Recently he has been playing for the Lakes United club in the Newcastle competition Down Under.

He will join up to ten new signings in Duffy’s 2020 squad, including Matty Wildie, Danny Addy, Ryan Ince and Nathan Mason.