Scotland international signs new Rochdale Hornets deal

ROCHDALE HORNETS have agreed a new one-year deal with Scottish international hooker Ross Whitmore.

The 25-year-old joined Rochdale in May from Hunslet, where he won promotion from League One last season.

Whitmore, who began his career with Doncaster and made his Scotland debut last autumn, has made eight appearances for the Hornets so far and said: “I couldn’t be happier to have agreed a deal for next year.

“A big goal for me coming to the club was rediscovering my enjoyment for the game, and I have done just that.

“Hopefully I can play a key role in the team next year.”

Rochdale coach Gary Thornton said: “Ross has made a massive impact since joining from Hunslet mid-season.

“He has brought a real professional attitude to both training and a matchday and has raised the standards within the group.

“He’s a really fit lad and leaves his all out on the field. Ross is a winner, and has so many qualities that I look for in a player.

“I’m delighted he is re-signing. He will be a huge asset to us and a true leader within the group, both on and off the pitch.”