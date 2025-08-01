Scotland seek new coach after Nathan Graham calls time

NATHAN GRAHAM has stepped down as Scotland coach after more than four years – and one World Cup.

The former Bravehearts skipper and Dewsbury Rams, North Sydney Bears, Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, York Knights and Batley Bulldogs back had spells in charge of the country’s ‘A’ team and Students side before replacing the pairing of John Duffy and Chris Chester as senior coach ahead of the final phase of the European qualifying process for the 2022 World Cup (he had appeared in the 2000 tournament as a player).

Scotland beat Serbia 86-0 at Lochinch, Glasgow and Greece 42-24 at London’s New River Stadium, and went on to played in Group B.

Graham’s charges went down 28-4 to Italy and 30-14 to Fiji at Kingston Park, Newcastle, either side of an 84-0 defeat by Australia at Coventry Arena.

After the loss to Fiji, he said: “It’s disappointing to be knocked out the tournament. On the flip side we talked about putting a performance together against one of the better nations in this World Cup and I thought we did that.

“We lost quite a few senior players through injury building up to the game, so we were down to the bare bones squad-wise, so to come up with a performance that rattled Fiji, I think we did ourselves proud.”

Scotland, who were ruled out of the qualification process for next year’s World Cup when their International Rugby League membership was downgraded to affiliate status in March 2024, last played in October, going down 36-6 to Ireland at Gateshead International Stadium.

Scotland RL thanked Graham, 53, who cut his coaching teeth with amateur club Drighlington, has been on the staff at Keighley Cougars and Dewsbury and last October became pathways assistant coach at Bradford.

“On behalf of Scotland Rugby League, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Nathan for his outstanding contribution to the organisation over the years,” said co-chair Alistair McVicar.

“From his dedication to the student programmes, through to his work during the World Cup, and most recently in last year’s international fixture against Ireland, Nathan has played a vital role in helping to develop and promote the game in Scotland.

“His passion, professionalism and commitment have left a lasting impact on players, staff, and the wider Rugby League community. We wish Nathan every success in his future endeavours.”

The Scotland side first played in 1995 and have competed in five World Cups, reaching the quarter-finals in 2013 under Steve McCormack with wins over Tonga and the USA and a draw against Italy. They were finally beaten 40-4 by New Zealand at Headingley.

John Kear last month stepped down as coach of Wales, with Paul Berry appointed as successor.