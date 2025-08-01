Rugby league fans vote on which clubs most likely to make Super League Grand Final

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting on which club is most likely to make the Super League Grand Final from those currently in places 3-8 in the table.

From positions 3 to 8 in the current league table, two sides will miss out on the top six play-offs with the race looking set to go down to the wire.

And in the latest League Express readers’ poll, rugby league fans were asked: Of the six clubs currently occupying positions 3 to 8 in Super League, which of them is most likely to reach the Grand Final?

Leigh Leopards came out high and mighty in the poll, with 52.43% of those voting choosing Adrian Lam’s side as the most likely to make it to Old Trafford.

The Leopards have been on a superb run as of late, picking up wins against Hull KR, St Helens and Wigan Warriors and they face Warrington Wolves – who just 2.84% of readers believed would reach the Grand Final in 2025 – on Friday night.

In second place in the poll, Leeds Rhinos came in with 20.51% of the vote with Brad Arthur’s side being inconsistent in recent weeks, whilst Saints accrued 11.86%.

Wakefield Trinity, whose win over Leeds elevated Daryl Powell’s men back into the top six, reached 6.36% of the vote, with Hull FC at 6%.

The results in full:

Leigh Leopards – 52.43%

Leeds Rhinos – 20.51%

St Helens – 11.86%

Wakefield Trinity – 6.36%

Hull FC – 6%

Warrington Wolves – 2.84%