Scotland women win USA international in Vegas but men beaten

SCOTLAND’S women were victorious in their first overseas international, beating the USA 26-14 at Coronado High School as part of a Las Vegas triple-header.

Sammi Simpson’s double clinched victory after tries by Steph Gray, Rebecca Smart and Nicole Stewart, three of them converted by Stewart.

Afi Tone, Tiana Granby and Josephine Asumang scored USA tries in reply, along with one Nicole Fisch goal.

Scotland’s men were defeated 28-20 while their Under 19s triumphed 30-10 against American equivalents.