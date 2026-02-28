Midlands Hurricanes v Oldham Match Preview & 21-man squads

MIDLANDS HURRICANES are an ambitious club intent on expanding Rugby League’s footprint into the Birmingham conurbation and currently lying in fourth place in the Championship table, with three wins from their first four matches.

But on Sunday they will perhaps face their stiffest challenge as Oldham arrive at Avery Fields determined to improve on their disappointing start to the season, which has seen them register only one win from three, while suffering defeats to London Broncos and Widnes Vikings.

The Hurricanes had a convincing 30-12 home win against Batley Bulldogs last time out and since then they have signed former Huddersfield player Aidan McGowan from Newcastle Thunder and Morgan Punchard from Rochdale, who both go into the 21-man squad for this game alongside Sam Bowring, while Kieran Moran, who is in Las Vegas with the Scotland squad, Zach Jebson and Louis Beattie drop out.

Oldham coach Alan Kilshaw has selected a 20-man squad that sees the return of halfback Riley Dean and Marcus Greener.

Ryan Lannon, Brad Day and Jack Walker drop out. Day will spend some time on the sidelines after failing an HIA. Lannon is not quite ready to play while Jack Walker is unavailable due to a pre-arranged family holiday, agreed prior to his signing.

SQUADS

Hurricanes: 1 Todd Horner, 2 Matty Chrimes, 3 Ryan Johnson, 5 Luis Roberts, 7 Lewis Else, 8 Jon Luke Kirby, 9 Aiden Roden, 10 Tyler Dickinson, 11 Tom Wilkinson, 12 Oliver Roberts, 13 Mikey Wood, 14 Brandon Moore, 16 Zeus Silk, 18 Owen Restall, 19 Sully Medforth, 20 Toby Warren, 23 Aidan McGowan, 24 Sam Bowring, 26 Ethan Newboult, 28 Isaac Shaw, 29 Morgan Punchard

Outs: 17 Kieran Moran, 21 Zach Jebson, 27 Louis Beattie,

Ins: 23 Aidan McGowan, 24 Sam Bowring, 29 Morgan Punchard

Oldham: 2 Kieran Dixon, 4 Ben Davies, 5 Jake Bibby, 6 Morgan Smith, 7 Riley Dean, 8 Jack Ormondroyd, 9 Matty Wildie, 10 Owen Farnworth, 11 Matty Ashurst, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Cole Geyer, 15 Ted Chapelhow, 16 Ewan Moore, 17 Emmanuel Waine, 18 Jaron Purcell, 19 Harvey Makin, 21 Tom Nisbet, 23 Josh Drinkwater, 24 Marcus Greener, 25 Sam Littler,

Outs: 1 Jack Walker, 12 Ryan Lannon, 26 Brad Day

Ins: 7 Riley Dean, 24 Marcus Greener

Referee: Kevin Moore

STATS

Oldham have won all five of their previous away meetings with Midlands Hurricanes/Coventry Bears.

Last ten meetings:

Oldham 32, Midlands Hurricanes 0 (L1R19, 4/8/24)

(at Boundary Park)

Midlands Hurricanes 16, Oldham 44 (L1R7, 27/4/24)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Oldham 10, Midlands Hurricanes 18 (L1R22, 27/8/23)

(at Whitebank Stadium)

Midlands Hurricanes 16, Oldham 50 (L1R10, 28/5/23)

(at Alexander Stadium)

Midlands Hurricanes 36, Oldham 41 (L1R18, 7/8/22)

(at Portway Stadium)

Oldham 66, Midlands Hurricanes 0 (L1R11, 12/6/22)

(at Whitebank Stadium)

Coventry Bears 6, Oldham 50 (L1R21, 1/9/19)

(at Webb Ellis Road, Rugby)

Oldham 34, Coventry Bears 18 (L1R9, 19/5/19)

(at Whitebank Stadium)

Oldham 58, Coventry Bears 6 (L1R23, 2/9/18)

(at Whitebank Stadium)

Coventry Bears 0, Oldham 60 (L1R12, 10/6/18)

(at Butts Park Arena)

LEWIS ELSE needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 6 for Midlands Hurricanes (2026)

– 64 for Rochdale Hornets (2023-2025)

– 13 for Swinton Lions (2022)

– 16 for Widnes Vikings (2019, 2021)

JON LUKE KIRBY needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

– 53 for Midlands Hurricanes (2023-2026)

– 15 for York Knights (2023)

– 14 for Dewsbury Rams (2021, loan, 2022)

– 3 for Huddersfield Giants (2019)

– 12 for Hunslet (2019, loan)

– 2 for Halifax (2019, loan)

KIERAN DIXON needs two tries to reach 200 for his career.

​ – 31 for Oldham (2024-2026)

– 25 for Widnes Vikings (2022, loan, 2023-2024)

​- 1 for Leigh Centurions (2022)

​- 11 for York City Knights (2021)

​- 97 for London Broncos (2012-2014, 2017-2020)

​- 30 for Hull KR (2015-2016)

​- 1 for Newcastle Thunder (2016, dual-registration)

​- 2 for England Knights (2012)

​ (0 for Rochdale Hornets, 2022, loan)

​ (0 for Hemel Stags, 2014, dual-registration)

IAIN THORNLEY needs one try to reach 100 for his career.

​​​​​- 7 for Oldham (2023, loan, 2025)

​​​​​ – 7 for Wakefield Trinity (2024)

​​​​​- 35 for Wigan Warriors (2012-2014, 2022-2023)

​​​​​ – 1 for Barrow Raiders (2023, loan)

​​​​​- 24 for Leigh Centurions (2013, dual-registration, 2019-2021)

​​​​​- 9 for Catalans Dragons (2017-2018)

​​​​​- 12 for Hull KR (2016)

​​​​​- 3 for Salford Red Devils (2015, loan)

​​​​​ – 1 for Workington Town (2015, dual-registration)

​​​​​ (0 for South Wales Scorpions, 2013, dual-registration)