Scott Taylor delighted to see Goole Vikings off the mark in League One

GOOLE VIKINGS coach Scott Taylor was a happy man after his side registered their first league victory as a professional club.

They won 24-18 at Keighley to pick up two points at the fifth time of asking.

Taylor told the club website: “We’ve finally got that monkey off our back. It’s been a long time coming, but the lads have worked so hard. The fight, the desire, it was outstanding.

“To come to Keighley, with the rain, you’re thinking it could go against us, and then we’re 12-0 down, but everything we have worked on over the last few weeks came off, and I was really happy to see that.

“We started the season nought from 4, we knew we were better than that, and should be further up the table, but that’s sport.

“We can only look forward now, it was a great win. Not many teams will win at Keighley, they’ll find form and climb up the table, I’m sure of it.

“Now we go to Newcastle (on Sunday), and we should be really confident that we can win there, we have that belief that we can win now.”

The only bad news for Goole was an injury to veteran centre Misi Taulapapa, who sustained a calf problem. His absence may be tempered by the imminent return of versatile back Josh Guzdek.