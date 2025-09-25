Second Hunslet stint for powerhouse winger

HUNSLET have gone back to the future by bringing in powerful Jamaica international winger Mo Agoro from Oldham – for the second time.

The signing on a two-year contract of the 32-year-old try-getter who originally emerged from the development system of neighbours Leeds provided a further boost for fans after the retention of versatile back Billy Jowitt for 2026.

While Jowitt, 24, joined from Bradford as Hunslet bolstered their squad in the wake of promotion from League One a year ago, Agoro’s first spell at the South Leeds Stadium ran from 2015, when he moved from Oldham, to 2016, when he joined Gloucestershire All Golds.

After that he played for Newcastle Thunder and Keighley before in 2024 returning to Oldham, where he has notched 25 tries in 23 games the second time around.

“Mo is the ultimate professional and athlete. We are excited to have his qualities as a player and a person,” said coach Kyle Trout.

“He is physical, fast and determined and will help us to cultivate standards.”

While it was a tough campaign for Hunslet, who finished bottom, Jowitt caught the eye, and took the coaches’, players’ and supporters’ player of the year awards.

“Billy is the ultimate competitor and has shown tremendous value within our group,” added Trout.

“He was a stand-out player for us this year and I am sure we can assist him to continue to progress and to reach his full potential and become an even greater asset.”