Leigh Leopards’ stadium renamed

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ stadium – the Leigh Sports Village – has been renamed to the Progress With Unity Stadium.

Also home to Manchester United women’s football team, the venue’s new name was approved at a full Wigan Council meeting last night.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “It’s important to note that Progress With Unity isn’t just our initiative, it has partnership working and the strength of our communities at its heart.

“In many ways, Leigh Sports Village encapsulates this approach; it is a complex of facilities to be proud of, hosting professional and grassroots organisations and delivering community-based services.

“We believe the new name for the stadium is therefore an appropriate step to promote what we are trying to achieve here in our borough and be a figurehead for our shared values.”

The Leopards’ owner Derek Beaumont said: “The Progress With Unity Stadium is a great facility that we’re proud to call our home.

“We’ve been breaking boundaries on the pitch in recent years, and this is a new milestone at Leigh Sports Village. Our partnership working with the council and wider community is stronger than it’s ever been.

“Progress With Unity really aligns with our values as a club, so it’s a great partnership.”