Setback for Sheffield Eagles with duo out for the season

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard is resigned to being without fullback Matty Marsh and halfback Jordan Lilley (pictured) for the rest of the season.

Both have knee issues, denying the boss vital experience as he looks to drive his eighth-placed side up the Championship table after successive defeats at home to Doncaster then away to London Broncos.

Leeds Rhinos product Lilley, 29, a close-season signing from Bradford Bulls, was injured during the first of those matches, his tenth for the Eagles.

Former Hull KR and York Knights man Marsh, 30, who is in his third season at Sheffield, made the last of this year’s eight appearances last month.

Injury problems restricted him to nine outings last year.

“We’ll miss them both, it’s obviously far from ideal and it will impact us, but we have to deal with it,” said Lingard.