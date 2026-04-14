Rugby league fans split over future of Captain’s Challenge

RUGBY LEAGUE fans are split down the middle when it comes to the future of the Captain’s Challenge.

The rule came into being ahead of the 2025 Super League season to enable captains to contest on-field decisions.

Teams are allowed one unsuccessful challenge per match, with the decision reviewed by the video referee if requested within 10 seconds of a stoppage.

But, if the team is successful with their challenge or the challenge is deemed inconclusive by the video referee then they retain their right to challenge another decision.

Unfortunately, too many times during the 2025 and 2026 Super League seasons, play is stopped for a considerable length of time as the video official attempts to reach a conclusion.

As such, claims have been made that the rule should be scrapped for the northern hemisphere.

In the latest League Express poll, readers were asked: “How do you think the Captain’s Challenge should be amended so that it causes fewer stoppages in the game?”

And the results are split entirely down the middle:

It works perfectly well as it is and should remain in its present form – 33.79%

The Captain’s Challenge should be abolished completely – 33.56%

The RFL should require a video referee to make his decision on a Captain’s Challenge within 30 seconds – 21.34%

Each team should only be allowed one Captain’s Challenge per game, regardless of whether the challenge is successful or not – 9.52%

The Captain’s Challenge should be restricted to incidents of alleged ball stealing – 1.59%