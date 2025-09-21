Seven clubs represented in Super League Dream Team

LEAGUE LEADERS’ SHIELD winners Hull KR have four players included in this year’s Super League Dream Team.

Peta Hiku, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley have all been named in the division’s best 13 of the season.

The quartet have all been key members of the side which lifted a second trophy of the season on Thursday, beating Warrington Wolves 28-20 at home to secure top spot and add to their Challenge Cup title.

While halfback Lewis featured in last year’s team, and went on to win the Man of Steel prize, centre Hiku, hooker Litten and back-rower Hadley all make the Dream Team for the first time.

There are also two players from city rivals Hull FC, with Super League top try-scorer Lewis Martin and prop Herman Ese’ese both included for the first time despite the club missing out on the play-offs in the final round.

Seven clubs are represented in total, with a pair also selected from each of Wigan Warriors – fullback Jai Field and winger Liam Marshall, both of whom have featured before – and Leeds Rhinos, with newcomers Jake Connor in the halves and James McDonnell in the second row.

Leigh Leopards centre Umyla Hanley completes the list of eight players who have been included in their first Dream Team.

St Helens loose-forward Morgan Knowles has been picked for a fifth time while Wakefield Trinity prop Mike McMeeken features for the second occasion, eight years after his first.

The Dream Team is selected by a panel of rugby league greats, who also separately award Man of Steel points throughout the season.

This year’s Man of Steel will be announced at the Rugby League Awards on Tuesday, October 7.

Super League Dream Team (with clubs and heritage numbers): Jai Field (Wigan Warriors, 200), Lewis Martin (Hull FC, 223), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors, 214), Peta Hiku (Hull KR, 224), Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards, 225), Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos, 226), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR, 216), Jez Litten (Hull KR, 227), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity, 168), Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC, 228), Dean Hadley (Hull KR, 229), James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos, 230), Morgan Knowles (St Helens, 185).