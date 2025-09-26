Seventeen clubs to contest 2025-26 Pennine League

SEVENTEEN sides will contest the Pennine League’s 2025-26 season, which will start on Saturday, October 4.

The campaign will involve three divisions, with teams playing each other once at home and once away. Opening fixtures will be released next week.

The format was agreed unanimously last Thursday by clubs in attendance and league officials, and secretary Sue Taylor told League Express: “It was a really good open frank meeting. The clubs’ input is vital to the league.

“Two divisions would have been favoured by the management and by some clubs, but the time schedule has to be taken into account and three divisions are necessary because of Christmas and the winter weather.

“The ABK Ashes and the Betfred Super League Grand Final are coming up, which could cut out four of the first six weeks, over the Christmas break, the management will assess our games played and, if time allows, we might think about hosting a cup competition. The clubs will vote to decide this.

“Some clubs also want free weeks. We asked for requests to be made by Sunday, September 21, and for that reason, we are unable at this stage to confirm fixtures for the opening day.”

Sixteen of the seventeen clubs are Yorkshire-based, the exception being Rochdale outfit Firgrove Falcons.

DIVISION ONE: Eastmoor Dragons, Fryston Warriors, Kippax Welfare Academy, West Leeds, Woodhouse Warriors.

DIVISION TWO: Clayton, Crigglestone All Blacks, Firgove Falcons, King Cross Park, Ossett Trinity, Thornhill Trojans.

DIVISION THREE: Boothtown Terriers, Cutsyke Raiders, Dewsbury Celtic, Farnley Falcons, Sharlston Rovers, Stainland Stags.