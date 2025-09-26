Bradford Bulls say Ebon Scurr contract extension is a ‘coup’

BRADFORD BULLS have a agreed a two-year contract extension with Ebon Scurr, with the 25-year-old prop going full-time as his club seek a Super League berth for 2026.

The Academy product has topped 100 appearances since making his first-team debut in 2019, and Bradford say they have fended off external interest to keep him on board.

Scurr said: “It’s nice for me, having been here for so long, that I can hopefully be a part of the process of going up and proving myself with a club I’ve always been at.

“It’s special to be here as I have always been here and over the past three years, the way the club have progressed it made it an easier decision to stay.

“Having people like (outgoing coach) Brian Noble around made the decision a lot easier because of how helpful he has been to my progress.”

Noble, who will remain on the staff when Kurt Haggerty takes the reins ahead of next season, added: “I think there are a lot of players in the Championship who can play Super League now.

“I know what Ebon does in the Championship and I know what Ebon is capable of in Super League.

“To retain his services, because they were sought after, is a massive coup for this club.

“There’s a lot of work to be done if we’re at a higher level, he’s proved with the amount of attention he’s had for his signature just how highly he is respected in the Championship, but I am confident he can play Super League.”