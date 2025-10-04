Shaun Wane considering England recalls for veteran pair

SHAUN WANE is strongly considering both Alex Walmsley and Kallum Watkins for the Ashes series against Australia.

The pair are veterans of England’s 2017 World Cup campaign, featuring in the final against the Kangaroos – lost 6-0 in Brisbane, the last meeting between the nations.

Prop Walmsley, 35, hasn’t played internationally since 2021 but has missed only two league games this season for St Helens.

Watkins, 34, featured in the 2022 World Cup after a five-year England absence but his form with Leeds Rhinos, following a mid-season switch from Salford Red Devils, has brought him into coach Wane’s train-on squad.

“Alex Walmsley is not in that official squad but he’s playing really well and I’ve had loads of conversations with him about how happy I am with the way he’s playing,” said Wane.

“That’s an example of a player who isn’t in the squad – there’s an obsession with the squad but I’ve said all along if somebody is flying at the end of the year then they will be well thought of.”

Of Watkins, who has adapted to the back-row and loose-forward positions after previously being a star centre, Wane said: “He’s in good form.

“He’s an international player, he can suffer. He’s in the thoughts for my squad and training.”

Wane hasn’t ruled out there being a third survivor from the 2017 World Cup final in John Bateman, the forward now at North Queensland Cowboys.

He didn’t feature in the series against Tonga, in 2023, or Samoa last year but Wane said: “He does well for me.

“He’s got credits in the bank, we’ve won series with him. I feel I can get the best out of him.”

Wane, who will again be assisted by Andy Last, Lee Briers and Sam Tomkins, will name a 24-man squad for the series on Monday, October 13.

“I’ve a good idea now what the 24 is, what I’d like it to be,” said the coach.