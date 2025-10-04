‘Let’s fill the stadium’: Coaches give verdicts on Derek Beaumont row

ADRIAN LAM said Friday’s Super League semi-final would have been “better” with more supporters after Leigh Leopards’ demand for a greater ticket allocation was rejected.

The build-up to the game at Wigan Warriors – won 18-6 by the hosts – was dominated by Leigh owner Derek Beaumont’s threat to withdraw the away side over the dispute.

In the event, Leigh packed the North Stand of the The Brick Community Stadium with 4,800 supporters, among a total attendance of 18,523 in the 25,000-capacity venue.

Leopards head coach Lam said: “I stay out of it to be honest with you, but wouldn’t it be better to see three, four or five thousand more fans here tonight? And our fans, it would have been nice to see.

“That’s all I’ve got to say on it. The stadium wasn’t full and it should be full in the greatest showpiece of rugby league in our country.

“How that gets sold I don’t know and care, but if we’ve a chance to fill the stadiums let’s fill the stadiums.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet was also asked about the row and said: “It’s not really touched us.

“We had to mention it (to the players) because it would be in the media. But we said we’re going to play, so lock in.

“I can’t even be bothered making a comment about it. I’ve better things to talk about.”

Beaumont opted to watch from home but said on X after the game that Wigan had treated their club in a “disrespectful way” during the affair.

He said: “Massive effort from both sets off players! Really proud of what our Leigh Leopards players have achieved this season.

“Congratulations to the players and coaches and most fans of Wigan Warriors – enjoy your moment.

“Massive respect to our fans who were superb given the disrespectful way they have been treated.”

Wigan said earlier in the week that the allocations were “determined by the independent Safety Advisory Group and our Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police”, and “endorsed” by Super League.

Beaumont claimed that Wigan deemed the game high-risk because “a small number of fans let off flares” at last year’s semi-final between the two clubs.

When Leigh’s owner tried to negotiate a separate, additional section – he later admitted he was “concerned regarding large numbers of fans being amongst Wigan fans and anything boiling over in such a big game” – Wigan attempted to cancel general sale tickets bought by Leopards supporters.

That led to Beaumont sending a message to Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski on Tuesday evening, resulting in Wigan’s extraordinary statement the following morning.

Beaumont insisted this was “not a serving of a formal notice… (but) a message in anger regarding the cancelling of legitimate fans’ tickets bought in good faith.”