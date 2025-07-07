Shaun Wane demands ‘more players standing out’ as England preparations explained

COACH Shaun Wane has urged wannabe England players to raise their performance levels between now and the end of the season as he plots a first Ashes triumph since 1970.

The world champions are heading to the UK this autumn – and the national team chief sees the three-match series, including clashes at Wembley and Everton Football Club’s sparkling new stadium, as a great way of spreading the Rugby League word.

The hugely-experienced 60-year-old has been at the helm since February 2020, and after the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic and the agony of golden-point defeat by Samoa in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, led his charges to series successes against Tonga in 2023 and Samoa last year.

Now Wane is desperate to mastermind England’s glory against the world champions, 22 years on from the last Ashes series, which Australia won 3-0 in this country, and eight since the last meeting of the old rivals – in the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, where the Kangaroos were 6-0 winners.

The former Wigan team chief is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge ahead, but insists: “I know what it takes to beat them.”

And having named an initial 32-strong train-on squad – which doesn’t include any NRL-based players and which Wane said is open to additions before he makes his final selection – he continued to hammer home that message to his potential picks at a get-together last week in Manchester.

“I have been in regular contact with players, those in Australia as well as Super League, we talk openly and they all know the standards required,” he explained.

“I’m watching all the NRL games and State of Origin and noting things that we can exploit, and passing those details onto players and showing them clips.

“Australia are a good team, the best in the world with a lot of good players to pick from, and we need to be at our best, because it’s going to be very competitive, which is what we want.

“When I’m watching games over here, I need to see more players standing out and doing it consistently. I want strength in depth like the Australians have.

“The chats I’m having with players are simple and straightforward. I sense what we need to do to get those wins we all want and I’m being honest about what is required to make that final squad.

“I don’t want it to be a surprise when I’m ringing to say you’re in or you’re not in.”

Six of the initial 32 are uncapped – second rowers James Batchelor, of Hull KR, and Leeds duo Morgan Gannon and James McDonnell, versatile Leigh forward Owen Trout and St Helens pair, prop George Delaney and Harry Robertson.

Ex-Wigan player McDonnell represented Ireland in the last World Cup, although he has appeared for England Academy and Knights.

Meanwhile the absence of Leeds fullback or halfback Jake Connor, despite him topping the Super League Man of Steel leaderboard, and Wakefield Trinity’s inform fullback Max Jowitt, provided a talking point.

So too did the presence of three players recovering from long-term knee injuries in St Helens fullback Jack Welsby and Warrington duo, winger Matty Ashton and hooker Danny Walker, with Wane keen to keep them involved.

His side face three Saturday Tests against the world champions – at Wembley on October 25, Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1 and AMT Headingley on November 8.

“It’s been hard finding chances for players to get together in such a busy Super League season, so it’s good for them to spend some time together thinking about the challenges ahead, and we’ll be having more of these meetings,” added Wane.

“We’ve built a tight England spirit over the three years since the World Cup campaign, with the successful home series against Tonga and Samoa.

“Bringing in some new faces who haven’t played for me before will show the competition for places that we want, especially when you add in the players we have available in the NRL.”

Seven clubs were represented in the group, with Wigan having seven players, Leeds and St Helens six apiece, Warrington Wolves five, Hull KR four and Leigh and Wakefield Trinity both two.

England train-on squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington), James Batchelor (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington), George Delaney (St Helens), Morgan Gannon (Leeds), Ash Handley (Leeds), Ethan Havard (Wigan), James Harrison (Warrington), Tom Holroyd (Leeds), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan), James McDonnell (Leeds), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Harry Newman (Leeds), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Harry Smith (Wigan), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Owen Trout (Leigh), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington).