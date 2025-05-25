Shaw Cross Sharks survive Crosfields scare to keep pace in NCL Division One

CROSFIELDS, who are still without a win in Division One in 2025, came close to pulling off a huge upset in Saturday’s sole fixture in the National Conference League.

The Soap, who hosted SHAW CROSS SHARKS, pushed the promotion-chasers all the way before losing 26-18.

The goalkicking of Lewis Heckford, who converted three of the visitors’ five scores, was important – Crosfields’ Brad Stanway had only one success in four attempts – while perhaps the crucial factor was that the Sharks, who were only 22-18 ahead as the game entered the final quarter, kept the Warrington outfit at bay following the sin-binning of Brandan French on 63 minutes for a high tackle.

Having ridden the storm, the Dewsbury side sealed a victory that leaves them only one point shy of second-placed Wigan St Judes (albeit having played one more game) with Spencer Rae’s try four minutes from time.

Shaw Cross had previously posted touchdowns by Arian Woods, Finley Curtis, Max Sheard and French.

Crosfields, who are ahead of bottom side Oulton solely on points’ difference, had led 14-12 shortly before half-time (going in at the break 18-14 down after conceding Sheard’s converted effort) through tries by Ben Steele, Aaron Holliday and Sam Worrall, and Jack Nolan pegged the Sharks back to 22-18 on 58 minutes.