England Under 18s and 16s draw first blood in Youth Four Nations

The 2025 Four Nations competitions at Under 18s and Under 16s got underway on Saturday at Halton Farnworth Hornets with games between England and Scotland.

UNDER 18S

ENGLAND 32 SCOTLAND 12

ENGLAND, although never behind, had to work hard before posting an ultimately comfortable victory over the gallant Scots.

Eligh Wilkinson and Rio Walker crossed in the first 25 minutes, Will Randall adding a conversion to help establish a 10-0 lead.

Scotland hit back through Harrison Goldthorpe, Shaun Callan adding the extras, but the hosts went in at the break 16-6 ahead, courtesy of Max Fleary’s conversion of Trent Ruddy’s touchdown.

Walker grabbed his second score ten minutes after the restart, only for Goldthorpe to respond accordingly, Callan again improving to peg England back to eight points.

But the English sealed victory with tries in the last twelve minutes for Ruddy and Bailey Worthington, with Fleary and Randall respectively tagging on the goals.

ENGLAND: Eligh Wilkinson, Kier Starkie, Rio Walker, Rhoman Alick, Ethan Gaffney, Will Randall, Max Fleary, Louey Pinkerton, Bailey Worthington, Jake Lerigo, Connor Hall, Zak Bennett, Jack Barker. Subs: Xenden Callander, Aaron Myers, Trent Ruddy, Harrison Dickinson, Alfie McCulloch, Josh Smith.

SCOTLAND: Shaun Callan, Harrison Goldthorpe, Harry Woodard, Callum Duncan, Lewis Wright, Oscar Ellicott-McCulloch, Zack Emerson, Cuillin Stoddart-Shannly, Isaac Maclean, Jacob Walker, Charlie Jackson, Max Erasmus, Seth Clapham. Subs: Ali Abraham, Jack Lister, Lucas Anderson-Moore, Arran Jamieson, Ethan Frary.

Referee: Liam Breheny

UNDER 16S

ENGLAND 26 SCOTLAND 22

ENGLAND were left hanging on for victory against an impressive Scottish side that, after seeing a 12-0 lead turned into a 14-point deficit, roared back in style to suggest that they could be serious contenders for the title.

Scotland established their early lead with tries on ten and 14 minutes respectively for Tom Glover and Tyler Lindsay, with Glover himself and Ryan Wood adding the conversions.

By the 44th minute, however, England were 26-12 ahead, thanks to touchdowns for Harry Mikhail, Rio York (twice), Tyce Walmsley and Deen Pattinson, with Walmsley appending three goals.

But, far from crumbling, the visitors blasted back through Declan Smith and, on 69 minutes, Lindsay, Wood improving the last score to leave the hosts having to hold out in a tense finale.

ENGLAND: Oliver Thompson, Regan Parkman, Maverick Rhodes, Rio York, Lewis Walling, Dylan Shaw, Mason Hunter, William Ashton, Jack Worthington, Harry Mikhail, Alfie Thomas, Jaden Dennis, Tyce Walmsley. Subs: Max Mulqueeny, Daniel Appleyard, Deen Pattinson, Rhys Bold, Adam Marsh.

SCOTLAND: Tom Glover, Torren Butters-McNaught, Connor McGuiness, Max Blackie, Ollie Edge, Georgie McDermott, Ryan Wood, Lewis Sabo, Logan Marsh, Tyler Lindsay, Will Barber, Alfie Jackson, Liam Bourhill. Subs: Archie Turriff, Ollie Hay, Declan Smith, Seb Millar, Reuben Morrison, Conor Lochrie, Joe Szaranek.

Referee: Naz Khan

Fixtures

Saturday 31 May

Under 16s: Wales v Ireland (11.00am)

Under 18s: Wales v Ireland (3.00pm)

Both at The Gnoll, Neath. The occasion will also involve an Under 14s representative fixture between East Wales and West Wales, which will kick off at 1.00pm.