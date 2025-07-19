Sheffield Eagles and Midlands Hurricanes in loan swap deal

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have brought in forward Lewis Peachey as part of a loan swap deal with Championship side Sheffield Eagles.

Peachey, 24, returns to the Canes on loan having featured 19 times last season on dual-registration, scoring six tries.

That included featuring in Midlands’ run to the play-off eliminator semi-final, in which they were narrowly beaten by Hunslet, who went on to be promoted.

The former Castleford man made his Super League debut in 2019 and has also had spells on loan at York, Newcastle and Rochdale during his career.

He has featured eleven times in the Championship this season for Craig Lingard’s Sheffield, mainly off the bench.

Going in the opposite direction on loan until the end of the season is prop Marcus Green.

Green has been a regular for Midlands since being brought in by coach Mark Dunning, whom he worked with at Bradford.

The 22-year-old goes straight into the Eagles squad for their home game with London Broncos tomorrow (Sunday).