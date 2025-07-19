Goole Vikings sign ex-Hull FC forward on loan

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed former Hull FC forward Nick Staveley on an initial one-month loan deal.

Staveley, 21, joins Scott Taylor’s Vikings from Championship side Sheffield Eagles, whom he joined back in March on a contract until the end of 2026.

He hasn’t played a first-team game since rupturing his ACL last March in training, after starting the season as a regular for Hull in Super League.

After leaving Hull earlier in the year, he had a brief trial spell at Castleford, but was unable to train due to still recovering from his knee injury.

Goole had made a move for Staveley prior to him joining Sheffield, but now they have got their man, albeit on a short-term basis.

He said: “I’m grateful to the Eagles for this opportunity. I’ve worked hard to get back to full fitness and now just want minutes under my belt.

“I know the club well, with James and Scott here. I spent a little bit of time with them earlier this year, and I’ve played with a lot of the lads before.

“It’s really exciting what they’ve managed to achieve so far this season as a new club and the recent performances have been great. I’m ready to contribute wherever I’m needed.”

Staveley made 13 appearances for Newcastle in the Championship during the 2023 season.