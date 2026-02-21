Sheffield Eagles end Barrow Raiders’ perfect start

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 22 BARROW RAIDERS 6

DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Saturday

SHEFFIELD made it two wins in as many Championship games with an eye-catching triumph over the previously unbeaten Barrow.

Holding just a four-point lead at the break, Sheffield bolstered their advantage in the second half with breakaway tries from Matty Marsh and Billy Walkley.

But it will have been a case of ‘what could have been’ from the Raiders’ point of view, having squandered numerous opportunities in the first period as well as picking up injuries to key men Matty Costello and Andrew Bulman.

Sheffield broke the deadlock after four minutes as a late Josh Hodson offload was scooped up by captain Joel Farrell, who dotted down. Jordan Lilley’s first conversion attempt of the afternoon hit the post.

In a game where breakaway runs would prove to be pivotal, Barrow had the first couple as Luke Broadbent set sail – scooting 60 metres from a deflected Lilley grubber. Fellow outside back Tee Ritson was soon ruing a missed opportunity as he couldn’t gather in a pass with the line at his mercy.

However, Barrow soon got themselves on the scoresheet. After another break – this time from Ritson – the visitors composed themselves and a last-tackle burst from Joe Bullock saw him muscle his way over. Brad Walker’s conversion gave Paul Crarey’s side a slender lead after 19 minutes.

Neither side threatened to add to their tally until the 35th minute when Kieran Gill made something out of nothing. A last-tackle play that looked to be routine housekeeping for Barrow was anything but as the former Bradford man put a fend on to get himself the go-ahead score.

Lilley couldn’t convert once again, but he did make amends by kicking a penalty-goal with seconds remaining of the half.

Barrow had the lion’s share of the early possession and territory after the restart, Aiden Doolan’s grubber forcing a goal-line dropout which mounted the pressure on Sheffield’s defence.

A fumble in the next set was costly for Barrow as Sheffield immediately sprung into life, a Farrell offload to Walkley gave the winger room to roam and he was backed up by fullback Marsh to complete the move. Lilley’s conversion gave the hosts a ten-point buffer.

Inside the final quarter, Barrow did get over the whitewash but Luke Cresswell’s effort was chalked off for an obstruction by Ryan King.

The Raiders almost turned defence into attack in the blink of an eye when Ritson intercepted a Lilley pass but just before he could race away, his opposite number Joe Brown did enough to bring him to ground.

Another Raiders fumble in the Eagles half would lead to the game being put to bed as a contest. The loose ball ended in the hands of Hodson, whose superb flick to Walkley gave the Wales international a free run to the line.

It’s a big win for Sheffield after several weeks without league action – a blank weekend was followed by a postponed Halifax fixture – whilst Barrow, who were due to next face the Panthers themselves, will be licking their wounds for a fortnight before travelling to Dewsbury,

GAMESTAR: Billy Walkley was a threat every time he had the ball, scoring one try and setting up another in the second half.

GAMEBREAKER: Walkley’s try on 69 minutes was the killer blow.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

1 Matty Marsh

2 Joe Brown

4 Kieran Gill

3 Josh Hodson

5 Billy Walkley

6 Kai Morgan

7 Jordan Lilley

22 Masi Matongo

17 Harry Bowes

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Connor Bower

12 Joel Farrell

15 George Griffin

Subs (all used)

8 Conor Fitzsimmons

9 Corey Johnson

20 Lewis Peachey

23 Alex Foster

Tries: Farrell (4), Gill (35), Marsh (54), Walkley (69)

Goals: Lilley 3/5

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

4 Curtis Teare

5 Luke Broadbent

25 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

10 Joe Bullock

9 Josh Wood

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

12 Matty Costello

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

14 Aiden Doolan

15 Charlie Emslie

17 Alex Bishop

32 Ryan Brown

Tries: Bullock (19)

Goals: B Walker 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 8-6, 10-6; 16-6, 22-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Billy Walkley; Raiders: Tom Walker

Penalty count: 7-2

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 535