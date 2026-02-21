Goole Vikings claim late win at Dewsbury Rams

DEWSBURY RAMS 14 GOOLE VIKINGS 16

ALEXANDER FYNN, FLAIR Stadium, Saturday

DEWSBURY’S perfect start to the Championship season came to an end after defeat to Goole in what was a nail-biting contest.

Keenen Tomlinson and Josh Gudzek were both in the starting 13 for the visitors and returned to their old club.

Goole opened the scoring in the early stages. Jeylan Hodgson made a clever run close to the line, and Louis Collinson and Luke Nelmes were unable to close him down as he opened Goole’s account, with Jack Miller adding on the extras.

Just a set after the opening try, Bailey O’Connor’s lofting kick was knocked on by Callum Shaw knocked on. The scrum was played out by Jacob Hookem to the hands of Liam Copland and while Connor Barley was on hand for a one-on-one tackle, the Rams then pounced on a Goole handling error.

Craig McShane offloaded to Joe Summers and he made a sublime pass to O’Connor who forced himself over.

Hookem was unable to level the scoreline with the conversion although, despite Goole having sustained sets, he later did from a penalty after a high tackle on Jack McShane.

With the Rams being pinned back to their own line for sustained periods, Liam Watts restored Goole’s six-point lead from a quick pass by Brett Ferres as he forced himself over the line, with Miller adding the extras.

For the remaining period of the first half, both sides played out their sets, leaving Dewsbury 6-12 down going into the sheds.

Tom Delaney was denied the first try of the second period after some quick passing play from Brad Graham and George Senior, his attempt at a diving try in the corner disallowed for a knock-on.

However the winger was able to score the Rams’ second try of the match on 51 minutes after a quick pass from Senior, though Hookem again couldn’t convert.

Goole came close to extending their slender lead when Callum Rutland made a pass to Shaw who sprinted towards the line, but the Rams defence held him up.

Ferres was sent into the sin bin after a reckless high tackle on Jamie Gill, as the referee decided on a yellow card rather than red to the home supporters frustration.

Craig McShane was able to take advantage of the extra man and put the Rams into the lead for the first in the afternoon. From Dan Coates’ simple pass, he swerved his way round the defenders, but Hookem crucially was unable to add any further points once more.

Back to 13 men, Goole piled the pressure on Dewsbury and Shaw scored the crucial try in the corner off a quick pass from Rutland.

With the sides separated by two points after Miller’s missed conversion, the hosts were denied a last-minute try. Hookem sent a looping kick to Copland, but the official deemed the ball was knocked on before he grounded the ball.

GAMESTAR: As well as the winning score, Callum Shaw was put under heavy kick pressure from Dewsbury’s kick-offs but claimed every single one.

GAMEBREAKER: Shaw’s 70th-minute try in the corner, working his way through three Rams defenders and still managing to score the winner, is a moment that Goole will remember.

MATCHFACTS

RAMS

1 Craig McShane

5 Liam Copland

29 Bailey O‘Connor

4 George Senior

2 Tom Delaney

6 Dan Coates

7 Jacob Hookem

8 Luke Nelmes

9 Jack McShane

29 Jamie Gill

11 Joe Summers

23 Brad Graham

16 Louis Collinson

Subs (all used)

14 Jacob Parkinson

13 Dec Tomlinson

17 Harvey Roberts

20 Valu Tanē Bentley

Tries: O’Connor (7), Delaney (50), C McShane (58)

Goals: Hookem 1/4

VIKINGS

1 Josh Gudzek

5 Callum Shaw

3 Cooper Howlett

4 Keenen Tomlinson

18 Connor Barley

22 Callum Rutland

7 Jack Miller

8 Tyler Craig

9 Jeylan Hodgson

30 Liam Watts

11 Brett Ferres

32 Andre Savelio

13 Harry Aldous

Subs (all used)

12 Nick Staveley

15 Jack Aldous

16 Harry Medlicott

31 Will Jubb

Tries: Hodgson (1), Watts (26), Shaw (70)

Goals: Miller 2/3

Sin bin: Ferres (56) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 6-6, 6-12; 10-12, 14-12, 14-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rams: Craig McShane; Vikings: Callum Shaw

Penalty count: 14-11

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Kevin Moore