Sheffield Eagles go six from six at Halifax Panthers’ expense

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 48 HALIFAX PANTHERS 16
DAN FOWLER, MEPS International Home of Football Stadium, Sunday
SHEFFIELD registered their sixth consecutive Championship victory with a demolition of Halifax.
Halifax could count themselves unlucky with two disallowed tries in the first half, but they were unable to stop a clinical Eagles outfit, shipping 26 points before the interval.
In the second half, the Panthers’ attack did start to click but the damage had been done earlier in the game.
Halifax looked to have broken the deadlock after five minutes as Greg Eden fumbled a Lloyd Roby kick and the visitors picked up the pieces to go over, only to have the effort disallowed for an offside chaser.
The very next set saw the first points of the game with a fine Eagles move involving Conor Fitzsimmons, Jordan Abdull and Greg Eden as the trio combined to send Billy Walkley over for the opener. Kai Morgan couldn’t convert from the touchline.
The hosts extended their advantage soon after as a last-tackle Abdull kick was palmed back to him by Kieran Gill, and the halfback found an offload to get Alex Foster to the line. Morgan couldn’t convert once more.
Just shy of the 20-minute mark and Sheffield had their third try of the afternoon. Morgan got his head through the line and was able to offload to Foster, who patiently waited for the onrushing Eden to join the attack for a walk-in. Morgan converted.
It was so near yet so far for Halifax in their attempt to break their duck as Ben Will broke through the Eagles’ defensive line on the last tackle but the play was pulled back for obstruction.
Just as they did after the first disallowed Fax try, Sheffield struck immediately to deal a hammer blow. In what would be a theme for the day, an Eden cut-out ball found Joe Brown for his first of three tries. Morgan converted from the touchline for 20-0.
Another potential 12-point swing occurred in the final minute, Walkley saving a try by forcing a Tibbs knock-on and Sheffield going down the other end in scintillating fashion. After receiving an offload from centre Will Oakes, Brown stepped past a couple of defenders and had Morgan in support to touch down. He converted his own try from in front.
Two tries in five second-half minutes put the result beyond any doubt. A beautiful Connor Bower offload was perfect for Will Oakes to dot down, before another Eden pass found Brown for a brace. Two Morgan conversions made the score 38-0.
With nothing to lose, Halifax came out of their shell and got on the board through Jesse Soric who received a timely offload from Alfie Johnson. Darius Carter converted.
On the hour, Eden found another gaping hole in the Fax defence and laid on a try for Gill. Morgan added the goal.
A quick-fire double for Halifax in the final quarter gave the travelling support something to cheer. Adam Tangata rolled over the line after getting through the Eagles line, then the following set saw Carter power through at close range. The centre went one from two with those conversion attempts.
The final try of the afternoon went the way of Sheffield, Brown completing his hat-trick from a scrum play featuring Abdull and Eden. The half-century mark evaded the Eagles as Morgan couldn’t convert.
GAMESTAR: Joe Brown notched a hat-trick and his silky footwork also laid on a try for Kai Morgan.
GAMEBREAKER: Sheffield’s two quick tries in the opening stages of the second half meant Halifax’s hopes of a comeback were extinguished.
MATCHFACTS
EAGLES
28 Greg Eden
2 Joe Brown
19 Will Oakes
4 Kieran Gill
5 Billy Walkley
6 Kai Morgan
27 Jordan Abdull
8 Conor Fitzsimmons
9 Corey Johnson
10 Martyn Reilly
3 Josh Hodson
23 Alex Foster
15 George Griffin
Subs (all used)
11 Connor Bower
14 Reiss Butterworth
17 Harry Bowes
22 Masi Matongo
Tries: Walkley (6), Foster (11), Eden (19), Brown (28, 50, 76), Morgan (40), Oakes (45), Gill (59)
Goals: Morgan 6/9
PANTHERS
3 Ben Will
2 Ben Tibbs
19 Zack McComb
22 Darius Carter
4 Alfie Johnson
6 Jesse Soric
5 Lloyd Roby
8 Will Calcott
9 Adam O’Brien
24 Adam Tangata
15 Connor Davies
10 Lukas Mason
13 Jacob Fairbank
Subs (all used)
7 Curtis Davies
18 Jimmy Morgan
21 Ben Forster
33 Delaine Bedward-Gittens
Tries: Soric (55), Tangata (66), Carter (68)
Goals: Carter 2/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0; 32-0, 38-0, 38-6, 44-6, 44-12, 44-16, 48-16
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Eagles: Joe Brown; Panthers: Adam Tangata
Penalty count: 6-5
Half-time: 26-0
Referee: Aaryn Belafonte
Attendance: 783