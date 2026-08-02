Sheffield Eagles go six from six at Halifax Panthers’ expense

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 48 HALIFAX PANTHERS 16

DAN FOWLER, MEPS International Home of Football Stadium, Sunday

SHEFFIELD registered their sixth consecutive Championship victory with a demolition of Halifax.

Halifax could count themselves unlucky with two disallowed tries in the first half, but they were unable to stop a clinical Eagles outfit, shipping 26 points before the interval.

In the second half, the Panthers’ attack did start to click but the damage had been done earlier in the game.

Halifax looked to have broken the deadlock after five minutes as Greg Eden fumbled a Lloyd Roby kick and the visitors picked up the pieces to go over, only to have the effort disallowed for an offside chaser.

The very next set saw the first points of the game with a fine Eagles move involving Conor Fitzsimmons, Jordan Abdull and Greg Eden as the trio combined to send Billy Walkley over for the opener. Kai Morgan couldn’t convert from the touchline.

The hosts extended their advantage soon after as a last-tackle Abdull kick was palmed back to him by Kieran Gill, and the halfback found an offload to get Alex Foster to the line. Morgan couldn’t convert once more.

Just shy of the 20-minute mark and Sheffield had their third try of the afternoon. Morgan got his head through the line and was able to offload to Foster, who patiently waited for the onrushing Eden to join the attack for a walk-in. Morgan converted.

It was so near yet so far for Halifax in their attempt to break their duck as Ben Will broke through the Eagles’ defensive line on the last tackle but the play was pulled back for obstruction.

Just as they did after the first disallowed Fax try, Sheffield struck immediately to deal a hammer blow. In what would be a theme for the day, an Eden cut-out ball found Joe Brown for his first of three tries. Morgan converted from the touchline for 20-0.

Another potential 12-point swing occurred in the final minute, Walkley saving a try by forcing a Tibbs knock-on and Sheffield going down the other end in scintillating fashion. After receiving an offload from centre Will Oakes, Brown stepped past a couple of defenders and had Morgan in support to touch down. He converted his own try from in front.

Two tries in five second-half minutes put the result beyond any doubt. A beautiful Connor Bower offload was perfect for Will Oakes to dot down, before another Eden pass found Brown for a brace. Two Morgan conversions made the score 38-0.

With nothing to lose, Halifax came out of their shell and got on the board through Jesse Soric who received a timely offload from Alfie Johnson. Darius Carter converted.

On the hour, Eden found another gaping hole in the Fax defence and laid on a try for Gill. Morgan added the goal.

A quick-fire double for Halifax in the final quarter gave the travelling support something to cheer. Adam Tangata rolled over the line after getting through the Eagles line, then the following set saw Carter power through at close range. The centre went one from two with those conversion attempts.

The final try of the afternoon went the way of Sheffield, Brown completing his hat-trick from a scrum play featuring Abdull and Eden. The half-century mark evaded the Eagles as Morgan couldn’t convert.

GAMESTAR: Joe Brown notched a hat-trick and his silky footwork also laid on a try for Kai Morgan.

GAMEBREAKER: Sheffield’s two quick tries in the opening stages of the second half meant Halifax’s hopes of a comeback were extinguished.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

28 Greg Eden

2 Joe Brown

19 Will Oakes

4 Kieran Gill

5 Billy Walkley

6 Kai Morgan

27 Jordan Abdull

8 Conor Fitzsimmons

9 Corey Johnson

10 Martyn Reilly

3 Josh Hodson

23 Alex Foster

15 George Griffin

Subs (all used)

11 Connor Bower

14 Reiss Butterworth

17 Harry Bowes

22 Masi Matongo

Tries: Walkley (6), Foster (11), Eden (19), Brown (28, 50, 76), Morgan (40), Oakes (45), Gill (59)

Goals: Morgan 6/9

PANTHERS

3 Ben Will

2 Ben Tibbs

19 Zack McComb

22 Darius Carter

4 Alfie Johnson

6 Jesse Soric

5 Lloyd Roby

8 Will Calcott

9 Adam O’Brien

24 Adam Tangata

15 Connor Davies

10 Lukas Mason

13 Jacob Fairbank

Subs (all used)

7 Curtis Davies

18 Jimmy Morgan

21 Ben Forster

33 Delaine Bedward-Gittens

Tries: Soric (55), Tangata (66), Carter (68)

Goals: Carter 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 26-0; 32-0, 38-0, 38-6, 44-6, 44-12, 44-16, 48-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Joe Brown; Panthers: Adam Tangata

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 26-0

Referee: Aaryn Belafonte

Attendance: 783