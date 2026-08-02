Newcastle Thunder potency sinks slow-starting Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN 16 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 40
DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday
IF ever a game summed up Workington’s season, this was it.
Newcastle are one of the competition’s most potent teams and they got away to a 0-24 lead.
They scored in the first minute when a high kick was contested and the ball broke for Will Roberts to get over the line. Myles Harrison added the first of six goals and Thunder were off to a flyer.
Both sides then went set-for-set over the next ten minutes before Roberts forced a drop-out and from the possession a short play by Jordan Lipp led to Noah Whittingham touching down.
Moments later a superb link-up between Jude Ferriera and Roberts saw the halfback claim his second try with a high-speed move.
Lipp then scored his 19th of the season with a shake of the hips and Harrison’s conversion made it 0-24, with just a quarter of the game gone.
Town suddenly came to life, however, and they fought back superbly with Tanna Featherstone helping to turn the tide with a magnificent tackle on Brad Ward.
Workington scored their first try after 23 minutes when Zarrin Galea smuggled the ball out of a two-man tackle for Oscar Doran to dive in at the left corner.
Callum Phillips celebrated his 150th Town appearance with a sparkling play that saw him break the line and intelligently kick to force a drop-out.
From the resulting possession, Workington were good value, pushing in range before Dom Wear found Jake Carter, who crossed by the posts and converted to make it 10-24 at half-time.
For the first 15 minutes of the second half, Workington were well in the contest, and they scored a third try when Mason Lewthwaite latched onto a short kick from Carter, who converted to close the deficit to 16-24.
Individual errors then hit the hosts and Newcastle stepped up in clinical fashion to score three tries in nine minutes in the final quarter.
First Ukuma Ta’ai reached out amid a posse of players. It came after a great chase back by Lewthwaite on Ferreira.
Mitch Clark then bulldozed his way over the line after 64 minutes with Harrison completing his goal tally.
Bailey Antrobus then crowned a great individual performance by hitting a wide line that took him between defenders and victory was secured, although Rio Corkill was held up in the closing stages.
GAMESTAR: Bailey Antrobus was great in attack and defence for Thunder.
GAMEBREAKER: Ukuma Ta’ai’s try on the hour tipped the game back in Newcastle’s favour.
MATCHFACTS
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
2 Oscar Doran
21 Evan Lawther
3 Rio Corkill
22 Tanna Featherstone
6 Jake Carter
7 Dom Wear
8 Ross Ainley
9 Jamie Doran
15 Callum Farrer
11 Mason Lewthwaite
28 Jack Ainley
10 Stevie Scholey
Subs (all used)
14 Callum Phillips
17 Lucas Castle
24 Grant Reid
25 Bear Williams
Tries: O Doran (23), Carter (32), Lewthwaite (54)
Goals: Carter 2/3
THUNDER
21 Will Dagger
4 Jude Ferreira
3 Joe Law
1 Myles Harrison
5 Brad Ward
27 Jordan Lipp
7 Will Roberts
10 Ryan Jackson
22 John Sagaga
15 Brenden Santi
8 Bailey Antrobus
12 Noah Whittingham
11 Harvey Reynolds
Subs (all used)
17 King Vuniyayawa
18 Ukuma Ta’ai
20 Mitch Clark
33 Alfie Horwell
Tries: Roberts (1, 15), Whittingham (12), Lipp (18), Ta’ai (60), Clark (64), Antrobus (68)
Goals: Harrison 6/7
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 4-24, 10-24; 16-24, 16-30, 16-36, 16-40
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Town: Tanna Featherstone; Thunder: Bailey Antrobus
Penalty count: 5-2
Half-time: 10-24
Referee: Freddie Lincoln