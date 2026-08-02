Newcastle Thunder potency sinks slow-starting Workington Town

WORKINGTON TOWN 16 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 40

DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

IF ever a game summed up Workington’s season, this was it.

Newcastle are one of the competition’s most potent teams and they got away to a 0-24 lead.

They scored in the first minute when a high kick was contested and the ball broke for Will Roberts to get over the line. Myles Harrison added the first of six goals and Thunder were off to a flyer.

Both sides then went set-for-set over the next ten minutes before Roberts forced a drop-out and from the possession a short play by Jordan Lipp led to Noah Whittingham touching down.

Moments later a superb link-up between Jude Ferriera and Roberts saw the halfback claim his second try with a high-speed move.

Lipp then scored his 19th of the season with a shake of the hips and Harrison’s conversion made it 0-24, with just a quarter of the game gone.

Town suddenly came to life, however, and they fought back superbly with Tanna Featherstone helping to turn the tide with a magnificent tackle on Brad Ward.

Workington scored their first try after 23 minutes when Zarrin Galea smuggled the ball out of a two-man tackle for Oscar Doran to dive in at the left corner.

Callum Phillips celebrated his 150th Town appearance with a sparkling play that saw him break the line and intelligently kick to force a drop-out.

From the resulting possession, Workington were good value, pushing in range before Dom Wear found Jake Carter, who crossed by the posts and converted to make it 10-24 at half-time.

For the first 15 minutes of the second half, Workington were well in the contest, and they scored a third try when Mason Lewthwaite latched onto a short kick from Carter, who converted to close the deficit to 16-24.

Individual errors then hit the hosts and Newcastle stepped up in clinical fashion to score three tries in nine minutes in the final quarter.

First Ukuma Ta’ai reached out amid a posse of players. It came after a great chase back by Lewthwaite on Ferreira.

Mitch Clark then bulldozed his way over the line after 64 minutes with Harrison completing his goal tally.

Bailey Antrobus then crowned a great individual performance by hitting a wide line that took him between defenders and victory was secured, although Rio Corkill was held up in the closing stages.

GAMESTAR: Bailey Antrobus was great in attack and defence for Thunder.

GAMEBREAKER: Ukuma Ta’ai’s try on the hour tipped the game back in Newcastle’s favour.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

2 Oscar Doran

21 Evan Lawther

3 Rio Corkill

22 Tanna Featherstone

6 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

9 Jamie Doran

15 Callum Farrer

11 Mason Lewthwaite

28 Jack Ainley

10 Stevie Scholey

Subs (all used)

14 Callum Phillips

17 Lucas Castle

24 Grant Reid

25 Bear Williams

Tries: O Doran (23), Carter (32), Lewthwaite (54)

Goals: Carter 2/3

THUNDER

21 Will Dagger

4 Jude Ferreira

3 Joe Law

1 Myles Harrison

5 Brad Ward

27 Jordan Lipp

7 Will Roberts

10 Ryan Jackson

22 John Sagaga

15 Brenden Santi

8 Bailey Antrobus

12 Noah Whittingham

11 Harvey Reynolds

Subs (all used)

17 King Vuniyayawa

18 Ukuma Ta’ai

20 Mitch Clark

33 Alfie Horwell

Tries: Roberts (1, 15), Whittingham (12), Lipp (18), Ta’ai (60), Clark (64), Antrobus (68)

Goals: Harrison 6/7

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 4-24, 10-24; 16-24, 16-30, 16-36, 16-40

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Tanna Featherstone; Thunder: Bailey Antrobus

Penalty count: 5-2

Half-time: 10-24

Referee: Freddie Lincoln