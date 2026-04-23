Sheffield Eagles in stadium move

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have relocated to Dronfield, Derbyshire, with immediate effect.

They will play at MEPS International Home of Football Stadium alongside ninth-tier football side Sheffield FC, who claim to be the world’s oldest football club.

The Eagles’ first game at the new venue will be their Championship round 14 clash against London Broncos on Sunday, May 24.

Moving to the MEPS International Home of Football Stadium, which has a capacity of just over 2,000, has been dubbed “a major step forward” for Sheffield, with work having been carried out over the last couple of months to prepare for their move.

It brings an end to their time at the Steel City Stadium, formerly Olympic Legacy Park, on part of the site of their old Don Valley Stadium home.

They had been at that venue in north-east Sheffield venue since 2018, except for a spell in 2021-22 while it was being redeveloped.

More to follow.