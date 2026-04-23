York Knights make easy work of Toulouse Olympique

YORK KNIGHTS 38 TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 14

DAVE CRAVEN, LNER Community Stadium, Thursday

WINGER Scott Galeano scored a hat-trick as York Knights emphatically ended their five-game losing run against Toulouse Olympique.

The last time these sides met was October’s Championship Grand Final when five Jake Shorrocks penalties saw the French side edge a 10-8 success.

It denied League Leaders York an historic Treble but there was no repeat in the big time of Super League.

Led by the inspirational hooker Paul McShane, who was given a guard of honour from both sides when leading out for the 400th game of a superb career, Mark Applegarth’s side were simply too strong.

They finally picked up their third Super League win – and condemned Toulouse to a seventh straight loss – with a dominant showing, Aussie Galeano reaping the rewards.

McShane’s first big input came as early as the ninth minute when the 36-year-old picked up at dummy-half with a trademark pass to send Paul Vaughan crashing over for a try on his 35th birthday.

Impressive Cody Hunter slotted the first of his seven goals and the Knights almost scored again immediately when fullback David Nofoaluma broke clear from the restart and sent Kieran Buchanan on his way.

But, later in the set, Galeano fumbled trying to reach for the line, letting Toulouse off the hook.

Nofoaluma was enjoying a great deal of success and it was the prolific ex-Wests Tigers star’s strong carry that set up position for Vaughan’s second try, McShane skipping out of dummy-half and dinking a kick ahead.

Toulouse rarely threatened York’s goalline until Luke Polselli’s classy break but, even then, when he passed he only found the backtracking Galeano rather than Benjamin Laguerre.

But when the visitors earned the first penalty of the game in the 32nd minute and Josh Griffin was forced off with an injured shoulder after performing a high tackle, they did strike.

Ellis Gillan, Brendan Hands and Tiaki Chan all got close before Thomas Lacas finally dummied over for Cesar Rouge to convert.

However, Olly Ashall-Bott was lucky not to be shown a card when – after throwing an intercept pass to Hunter – he copped the York scrum-half with a shoulder to the head.

After much deliberation, referee James Vella only awarded a penalty but the Knights did make it count, scoring in the next set two minutes before the break.

Fittingly, it was Hunter’s silky long pass which cut Toulouse open, Galeano running in at the right corner.

Hunter converted from wide out for an 18-6 interval lead and he was influential as they took control.

Galeano got his second in the 55th minute after a sublime piece of skill from Jesse Dee.

Hunter’s attacking grubber looked like bouncing dead but the second-row Dee never gave up, dived out of play and managed to palm the ball back into the field of play for his winger to touch down.

The hosts nailed back-to-back tries when Paul Ulberg made a hash of a high kick and McShane swiftly passed on to Oli Field who fed Buchanan for the score.

Hunter added a penalty and, though Henry O’Kane and Mathieu Jussame responded with tries, they were split by Galeano’s treble.

GAMESTAR: The ageless Paul McShane delivered a classy display at hooker on his big night.

GAMEBREAKER: Once Scott Galeano scored his second in the 55th minute, Toulouse were gone.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jesse Dee proving you should never give in with that flick back for Galeano’s second try when all seemed lost.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Paul McShane (York)

2 pts Scott Galeano (York)

1 pt Cody Hunter (York)

KNIGHTS

46 David Nofoaluma

5 Scott Galeano

4 Sam Wood

21 Kieran Buchanan

23 Jon Bennison

6 Ata Hingano

37 Cody Hunter

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

10 Paul Vaughan

20 Oli Field

12 Jesse Dee

47 Ben Littlewood

Subs (all used)

14 Denive Balmforth

15 Xavier Va’a

29 Sam Cook

11 Josh Griffin

18th man (unused)

16 Justin Sangare

Also in 20-man squad

17 Kieran Hudson

35 Myles Harrison

Tries: Vaughan (9, 19), Galeano (38, 55, 74), Buchanan (58)

Goals: Hunter 7/7

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

5 Benjamin Laguerre

25 Luke Polselli

3 Reubenn Rennie

29 Cesar Rouge

6 Thomas Lacans

8 Lambert Belmas

9 Brendan Hands

17 Rob Butler

12 Mathieu Jussaume

22 Henry O’Kane

13 Anthony Marion

Subs (all used)

10 James Roumanos

20 AJ Wallace

21 Ellis Gillam

30 Tiaki Chan

18th man (not used)

18 Baptiste Rodriguez

Also in 21-man squad

7 Jake Shorrocks

11 Maxime Stefani

28 Mathieu Pons

Tries: Lacans (33), O’Kane (67), Jussaume (76)

Goals: Rouge 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 18-6; 24-6, 30-6, 30-10, 32-10, 38-10, 38-14.

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Paul McShane; Olympique: Cesar Rouge

Penalty count: 3-4

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: James Vella