Sheffield Eagles inconsistency frustrates Craig Lingard

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard was disappointed his side failed to back up a bright performance at Barrow as they lost at home to Doncaster.

Having triumphed 28-22 in Cumbria, hopes of consecutive league wins for the first time this season were scuppered by an error-ridden display and 26-12 defeat last weekend.

“Everything we did well up at Barrow in controlling possession and field position and backing it up with tough defence, we were miles off in that game,” reflected Lingard, who takes his side to former home Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

“We talk about sticking to the processes, doing the basics properly, being patient and building pressure, but we made an error on set one, and that pretty much set the tone.”