Sheffield Eagles looking to kick-start season after disappointing start

SHEFFIELD EAGLES hooker Reiss Butterworth says Craig Lingard’s side are ready to kick-start a season which has so far brought only two victories in seven league outings.

The 26-year-old is looking towards Sunday’s visit to Bradford, where he came through the Academy and made four senior appearances.

That game at Bartercard Odsal is part of a set of three successive games for Sheffield against sides for whom Butterworth has previously played.

The Eagles won 50-18 at home to Batley, where he had loan stints from both Bradford and Huddersfield, on Friday.

And on Sunday, May 11, Lingard’s men go to London Broncos, one of three teams Butterworth was farmed out to by Hull KR last year.

He penned a two-year deal at Sheffield after leaving Rovers, who had signed him from Dewsbury, and is looking for some career stability and a climb up the standings.

“When we started the season, we didn’t want to be anywhere near where we currently are in the table,” he said.

“We need to string together a few wins and try to kick on from there.”