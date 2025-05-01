Hull FC starlet Davy Litten signs new deal

HULL FC starlet Davy Litten has signed a new two-year deal with the Super League.

Last summer, Litten signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Blackand& Whites until the end of the 2026 season, but both parties have now agreed to a further two-year extension, which will keep Litten at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2028 campaign.

The outside back made his Super League debut for the Airlie Birds in 2022, before going on to win the club’s Young Player of the Year award in 2023.

Appearances so far this season have taken Litten’s career tally to 39, scoring nine tries in those games.

Speaking to hullfc.com after signing a new deal, Litten said: “I love everything about this club and it’s a real privilege to be staying around for an extra couple of years.

“Playing Rugby League is the best job in the world and it makes it even better to play for my boyhood club that I grew up supporting.

“It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Hull FC player at the moment and I think I share everyone’s enthusiasm about what the next few years has to offer.”

Hull FC Chief Executive, Richie Myler, added: “You’ll do well to find a more enthusiastic and energetic individual than Davy and we’re lucky to have him here at Hull FC. The energy that he brings is infectious, both on and off the field.

“The thing that excites me about Davy is how much more development he’s still got in him.

“He’s got a big frame and I’d expect him to continue filling that out, which will make him an even bigger threat in our back line when you take into account his athletic ability and skill level.

“I know a lot of Hull fans enjoy watching him play and we’re all thrilled that he’s agreed to stay with the club for a further two years.”