Sheffield Eagles make drastic changes to off-field structure following disappointing season

SHEFFIELD EAGLES have made ex-player and chief executive Andy Tyers its director of rugby in what they term a ‘restructure of senior leadership positions’.

And former board member John Whaling, who has also had a spell as chief executive, has become director of commercial operations as the South Yorkshire club tries to boost its income, make savings and increase economic efficiency.

It’s been a turbulent time for Sheffield, and last month club stalwart and former coach Mark Aston departed after stepping down as commercial director.

He had been serving an 18-month coaching ban for a breach of head-injury protocols.

Tyers, 63, played in the original Eagles’ first match in 1984 and was later part of the club’s coaching staff before joining the board, then having a spell as chief executive before becoming a non-executive director.

He has a successful career in IT recruitment before retirement and will provide support for coach Craig Lingard, who took the reins in December and is working towards an improvement in results after a tough first season.

Management services specialist Whaling, 67, was a founding director of the current version of the club in 2000 and has been a trustee of their foundation. He served as RFL president from 2011 to 2012.

He has earned recognition for his work boosting commercial operations at rugby union club Rotherham Titans.

Sheffield director Jeremy Levin said: “The board share the frustrations and disappointment of the club’s loyal supporters over results and performances from the men’s team.

“The season has been very challenging, with the well-documented off-field issues having impacted the club, the men’s playing squad only having a limited pre-season, being decimated by injuries and having some players exercising departure clauses, making it very challenging for our coach to select a team at times.

“We are working hard behind the scenes on recruitment and retention of players. There will also be other improvements within the club taking effect soon to help us move forward after this difficult season.”