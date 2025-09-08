Major change in Women’s Super League end-of-season run in following Warrington Wolves’ collapse

NEXT month’s Women’s Super League Grand Final will now be played as a stand-alone event following the removal of the promotion play-off final from the schedule after Warrington’s withdrawal from the top flight.

The opening game of the planned double-header was due to pit the eighth-placed WSL team against the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship for a top-flight berth for 2026.

However the Wolves’ departure from the scene means the NWC play-off winners will earn promotion to the WSL, providing they can meet the minimum standard for the competition.

Warrington have faced a torrid season with player departures, their coach suspended due to comments made on social media, and numerous injuries, leaving them unable to fulfil two fixtures – against St Helens in July and Leeds last month.

Since the second of those cancellations, discussions between the club and the RFL have taken place and Warrington confirmed they would be unable to play their final two WSL fixtures, so pulled out of the competition with immediate effect.

Leigh, who were due to travel to Warrington yesterday (Sunday, September 7), and Wigan, scheduled to host them this Sunday, have been awarded 48-0 wins.

The regular NWC season has already concluded, with London Broncos finishing in pole position with nine wins and a draw in ten games.

They will face fourth-placed Salford in the play-off semi-finals, while second-placed Featherstone, relegated from the WSL last year, will host Cardiff Demons, who finished third, also on Sunday. The final will be on Sunday, September 28.

The WSL Grand Final, which will be shown live on Sky, is at the home of the highest-placed finalist on Sunday, October 5 (5.30pm).