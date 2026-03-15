Sheffield Eagles reach half-century at Swinton Lions

SWINTON LIONS 0 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 50

IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday

SHEFFIELD scored nine tries to progress to a first-round game against Rochdale in a tie in which the result was never in doubt.

A huge rainstorm about an hour before kick-off briefly put standing water on the pitch, but it drained well and the sun came out just after kick-off.

Both teams started well in testing each other’s defences and George Roby and Ethan Fitzgerald had early chances for the Lions. Aaron Lynch kicked a forty-twenty to gain good position but they spilled the ball and the Eagles were able to attack.

George Griffin opened the scoring after a slick Eagles passing movement and Jordan Lilley converted to put his side six points ahead with a quarter of the game gone.

Swinton’s restart sailed dead and again Sheffield moved up the field. This time Masi Matongo was held up over the line, but soon afterwards Griffin, the former Castleford player, grabbed his second try from a Lilley kick and Lilley converted again.

As the first half wore on, the Eagles dominated as the Lions’ defence was being stretched and Lewis Peachey went close, but Joe Brown couldn’t catch the ball to score in the right corner.

Joel Farrell was then held up before Brown combined with Kieran Gill to see the centre score in the corner with seconds to go before the half-time hooter, but this time Lilley could not convert.

The Eagles carried on at the start of the second half as they had finished the first, with an early try from Jack Bussey, who went in from close range and Lilley was on target again.

Connor Bower then went over for their fifth try after Lilley and Gill combined on the right and Lilley again converted.

Swinton got some respite when Roby intercepted off his own line and was the victim of a high shot from Corey Johnson, causing the Sheffield player to be sent to the sinbin.

Deane Meadows looked likely to score for the Lions soon afterwards but knocked on trying to ground the ball.

As the game entered the final 15 minutes Roby was sent to the sin bin for dissent and within a minute Billy Walkley scored in the corner for Eagles.

Johnson then chased his own kick to score in the corner with ten minutes left and Lilley converted off the touchline.

Sheffield piled on the agony when Matty Marsh raced 60 metres to score in the corner and again Lilley slotted the kick from the touchline.

The last Eagles try came in the 79th minute when a tired Lions defence allowed Marsh to score again, this time on the left, and Lilley again make no mistake with the kick, hitting 50 points without reply just before the hooter sounded.

GAMESTAR: Jordan Lilley had some great assists and kicked well too.

GAMEBREAKER: The third Sheffield try 30 seconds from the break gave them an unbeatable platform.

MATCHFACTS

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

24 Ethan Fitzgerald

20 Adam Jones

36 Deacon Connolly

2 Connor Parkinson

21 Tom Ratchford

4 Aaron Lynch

17 Trent Kelly-Duffy

9 George Roby

15 Jamie Reddecliff

26 Charlie McCurrie

12 Aaron Willis

11 Gav Rodden

Subs (all used)

10 Ben Killan

23 Deane Meadows

27 Lucas Coan

34 Samy Kibula

Sin bin: Roby (65) – dissent

EAGLES

1 Matty Marsh

2 Joe Brown

4 Kieran Gill

3 Josh Hodson

5 Billy Walkley

6 Kai Morgan

7 Jordan Lilley

22 Masi Matongo

17 Harry Bowes

10 Martyn Reilly

11 Connor Bower

12 Joel Farrell

15 George Griffin

Subs (all used)

9 Corey Johnson

13 Jack Bussey

16 Blake Broadbent

20 Lewis Peachey

Tries: Griffin (18, 23), Gill (40), Bussey (44), Bower (48), Walkley (66), Johnson (70), Marsh (75, 79)

Goals: Lilley 7/9

Sin bin: Johnson (54) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16; 0-22, 0-28, 0-32, 0-38, 0-44, 0-50

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Lions: Charlie McCurrie; Eagles: Jordan Lilley

Penalty count: 3-10

Half-time: 0-16

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 230