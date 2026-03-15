Sheffield Eagles reach half-century at Swinton Lions

SWINTON LIONS 0 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 50
IAN RIGG, Heywood Road, Sunday
SHEFFIELD scored nine tries to progress to a first-round game against Rochdale in a tie in which the result was never in doubt.
A huge rainstorm about an hour before kick-off briefly put standing water on the pitch, but it drained well and the sun came out just after kick-off.
Both teams started well in testing each other’s defences and George Roby and Ethan Fitzgerald had early chances for the Lions. Aaron Lynch kicked a forty-twenty to gain good position but they spilled the ball and the Eagles were able to attack.
George Griffin opened the scoring after a slick Eagles passing movement and Jordan Lilley converted to put his side six points ahead with a quarter of the game gone.
Swinton’s restart sailed dead and again Sheffield moved up the field. This time Masi Matongo was held up over the line, but soon afterwards Griffin, the former Castleford player, grabbed his second try from a Lilley kick and Lilley converted again.
As the first half wore on, the Eagles dominated as the Lions’ defence was being stretched and Lewis Peachey went close, but Joe Brown couldn’t catch the ball to score in the right corner.
Joel Farrell was then held up before Brown combined with Kieran Gill to see the centre score in the corner with seconds to go before the half-time hooter, but this time Lilley could not convert.
The Eagles carried on at the start of the second half as they had finished the first, with an early try from Jack Bussey, who went in from close range and Lilley was on target again.
Connor Bower then went over for their fifth try after Lilley and Gill combined on the right and Lilley again converted.
Swinton got some respite when Roby intercepted off his own line and was the victim of a high shot from Corey Johnson, causing the Sheffield player to be sent to the sinbin.
Deane Meadows looked likely to score for the Lions soon afterwards but knocked on trying to ground the ball.
As the game entered the final 15 minutes Roby was sent to the sin bin for dissent and within a minute Billy Walkley scored in the corner for Eagles.
Johnson then chased his own kick to score in the corner with ten minutes left and Lilley converted off the touchline.
Sheffield piled on the agony when Matty Marsh raced 60 metres to score in the corner and again Lilley slotted the kick from the touchline.
The last Eagles try came in the 79th minute when a tired Lions defence allowed Marsh to score again, this time on the left, and Lilley again make no mistake with the kick, hitting 50 points without reply just before the hooter sounded.
GAMESTAR: Jordan Lilley had some great assists and kicked well too.
GAMEBREAKER: The third Sheffield try 30 seconds from the break gave them an unbeatable platform.
MATCHFACTS
LIONS
1 Louie Roberts
24 Ethan Fitzgerald
20 Adam Jones
36 Deacon Connolly
2 Connor Parkinson
21 Tom Ratchford
4 Aaron Lynch
17 Trent Kelly-Duffy
9 George Roby
15 Jamie Reddecliff
26 Charlie McCurrie
12 Aaron Willis
11 Gav Rodden
Subs (all used)
10 Ben Killan
23 Deane Meadows
27 Lucas Coan
34 Samy Kibula
Sin bin: Roby (65) – dissent
EAGLES
1 Matty Marsh
2 Joe Brown
4 Kieran Gill
3 Josh Hodson
5 Billy Walkley
6 Kai Morgan
7 Jordan Lilley
22 Masi Matongo
17 Harry Bowes
10 Martyn Reilly
11 Connor Bower
12 Joel Farrell
15 George Griffin
Subs (all used)
9 Corey Johnson
13 Jack Bussey
16 Blake Broadbent
20 Lewis Peachey
Tries: Griffin (18, 23), Gill (40), Bussey (44), Bower (48), Walkley (66), Johnson (70), Marsh (75, 79)
Goals: Lilley 7/9
Sin bin: Johnson (54) – high tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16; 0-22, 0-28, 0-32, 0-38, 0-44, 0-50
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Lions: Charlie McCurrie; Eagles: Jordan Lilley
Penalty count: 3-10
Half-time: 0-16
Referee: Ryan Cox
Attendance: 230