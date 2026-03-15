Newcastle Thunder tame Workington Town to progress

WORKINGTON TOWN 12 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 28

DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday

NEWCASTLE notched five tries to overcome stubborn Workington and move into the first round.

Two of them came in a first half dominated by great defensive efforts by both teams.

The sides fired in from the outset with Town going wide early with Evan Lawther, Jake Dickinson and Mason Lewthwaite making inroads before Lewthwaite was put into touch.

Sam Cook, Brenden Santi and John Sagaga got through a mass of early work for Thunder, who opened the scoring after four minutes.

Former St Helens halfback Will Roberts angled a kick to the right and Matty Foster swooped to score. In the midst of a hefty breeze, Roberts couldn’t convert.

Workington moved down the pitch spiritedly with Callum Farrer and Delaine Gittens-Bedward sounding out the Newcastle middle while the kicking of Jake Carter tested the visitors.

The game was stopped in the tenth minute after Newcastle’s Joe Law was on the receiving end of a strong tackle, but he was able to continue.

Newcastle got on the front foot again at the midpoint of the half with the likes of Lawther and Dickinson combining well defensively to deny fullback Jordan Lipp and secondrows Harvey Reynolds and Noah Whittingham.

Just before the break, Newcastle claimed their second try when Whittingham got the scoring touch to a kick from Cody Hunter which took a wicked ricochet. Roberts converted for a 10-0 lead.

Six minutes into the second half, Newcastle applied pressure and scored when good hands between Hunter, Roberts and Lipp paved the way for Jack Smith to sweep in. Roberts goaled from the touchline.

Lawther was forced off with a hamstring problem and he was soon followed by Spencer Fulton as Workington juggled their bench.

Newcastle took advantage before the hour with Hunter feeding the ball left for Brad Ward to dive in at the corner, and Roberts’ third goal made it 22-0.

The hosts showed great character to haul themselves back into the contest, grounding their first try after 65 minutes, when Grant Reid charged through from Jamie Doran’s pass. Carter goaled.

After Braden Leigh was held up over the line, Workington claimed a second when Doran angled a low kick towards the posts and Carter swept over, then kicked the conversion.

Newcastle put the game beyond doubt on 73 minutes, when Santi ran hard and touched down close to the posts for Roberts to kick his fourth goal.

GAMESTAR: Cody Hunter was particularly influential for Newcastle, linking well with fullback Jordan Lipp.

GAMEBREAKER: Brenden Santi’s try ended Workington’s fightback bid and sent Thunder through.

MATCHFACTS

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

19 Spencer Fulton

4 Braden Leigh

21 Evan Lawther

29 Jake Dickinson

5 Alex Donaghy

6 Jake Carter

15 Callum Farrer

18 Jude Lupton

23 Toby Gibson

11 Mason Lewthwaite

28 Jack Ainley

22 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

Subs (all used)

16 Guy Graham

24 Grant Reid

23 Tyce Walmsley

9 Jamie Doran

Tries: Reid (65), Carter (71)

Goals: Carter 2/2

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

25 Jack Smith

3 Joe Law

24 Matty Foster

5 Brad Ward

6 Cody Hunter

7 Will Roberts

15 Brenden Santi

9 Taylor Pemberton

22 John Sagaga

12 Noah Whittingham

11 Harvey Reynolds

13 Sam Cook

Subs (all used)

30 Tom Inman

18 Ukuma Ta’ai

28 Tyler Walton

16 Leo Tennison

Tries: Foster (4), Whittingham (38), Smith (46), Ward (57), Santi (73)

Goals: Roberts 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10; 0-16, 0-22, 6-22, 12-22, 12-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Town: Grant Reid; Thunder: Cody Hunter

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 0-10

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 602