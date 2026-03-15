Newcastle Thunder tame Workington Town to progress

WORKINGTON TOWN 12 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 28
DAVE PARKINSON, Fibrus Community Stadium, Sunday
NEWCASTLE notched five tries to overcome stubborn Workington and move into the first round.
Two of them came in a first half dominated by great defensive efforts by both teams.
The sides fired in from the outset with Town going wide early with Evan Lawther, Jake Dickinson and Mason Lewthwaite making inroads before Lewthwaite was put into touch.
Sam Cook, Brenden Santi and John Sagaga got through a mass of early work for Thunder, who opened the scoring after four minutes.
Former St Helens halfback Will Roberts angled a kick to the right and Matty Foster swooped to score. In the midst of a hefty breeze, Roberts couldn’t convert.
Workington moved down the pitch spiritedly with Callum Farrer and Delaine Gittens-Bedward sounding out the Newcastle middle while the kicking of Jake Carter tested the visitors.
The game was stopped in the tenth minute after Newcastle’s Joe Law was on the receiving end of a strong tackle, but he was able to continue.
Newcastle got on the front foot again at the midpoint of the half with the likes of Lawther and Dickinson combining well defensively to deny fullback Jordan Lipp and secondrows Harvey Reynolds and Noah Whittingham.
Just before the break, Newcastle claimed their second try when Whittingham got the scoring touch to a kick from Cody Hunter which took a wicked ricochet. Roberts converted for a 10-0 lead.
Six minutes into the second half, Newcastle applied pressure and scored when good hands between Hunter, Roberts and Lipp paved the way for Jack Smith to sweep in. Roberts goaled from the touchline.
Lawther was forced off with a hamstring problem and he was soon followed by Spencer Fulton as Workington juggled their bench.
Newcastle took advantage before the hour with Hunter feeding the ball left for Brad Ward to dive in at the corner, and Roberts’ third goal made it 22-0.
The hosts showed great character to haul themselves back into the contest, grounding their first try after 65 minutes, when Grant Reid charged through from Jamie Doran’s pass. Carter goaled.
After Braden Leigh was held up over the line, Workington claimed a second when Doran angled a low kick towards the posts and Carter swept over, then kicked the conversion.
Newcastle put the game beyond doubt on 73 minutes, when Santi ran hard and touched down close to the posts for Roberts to kick his fourth goal.
GAMESTAR: Cody Hunter was particularly influential for Newcastle, linking well with fullback Jordan Lipp.
GAMEBREAKER: Brenden Santi’s try ended Workington’s fightback bid and sent Thunder through.
MATCHFACTS
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
19 Spencer Fulton
4 Braden Leigh
21 Evan Lawther
29 Jake Dickinson
5 Alex Donaghy
6 Jake Carter
15 Callum Farrer
18 Jude Lupton
23 Toby Gibson
11 Mason Lewthwaite
28 Jack Ainley
22 Delaine Gittens-Bedward
Subs (all used)
16 Guy Graham
24 Grant Reid
23 Tyce Walmsley
9 Jamie Doran
Tries: Reid (65), Carter (71)
Goals: Carter 2/2
THUNDER
27 Jordan Lipp
25 Jack Smith
3 Joe Law
24 Matty Foster
5 Brad Ward
6 Cody Hunter
7 Will Roberts
15 Brenden Santi
9 Taylor Pemberton
22 John Sagaga
12 Noah Whittingham
11 Harvey Reynolds
13 Sam Cook
Subs (all used)
30 Tom Inman
18 Ukuma Ta’ai
28 Tyler Walton
16 Leo Tennison
Tries: Foster (4), Whittingham (38), Smith (46), Ward (57), Santi (73)
Goals: Roberts 4/5
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10; 0-16, 0-22, 6-22, 12-22, 12-28
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Town: Grant Reid; Thunder: Cody Hunter
Penalty count: 5-5
Half-time: 0-10
Referee: Denton Arnold
Attendance: 602