Sheffield Eagles v Barrow Raiders Match Preview & 21-man squads

SHEFFIELD EAGLES and Barrow Raiders will meet at the Steel City Stadium on Saturday (KO 3.00pm) in a battle between two sides that are currently unbeaten in the Championship competition.

The Eagles, however, have only played one game so far against Whitehaven in Round 1 of this season’s competition, when they triumphed 11-4 after the long trip to West Cumbria. They had a bye in Round 2 and their match against Halifax Panthers in Round 3 was postponed after the Panthers were forced into liquidation because of debts owed to HMRC.

Their coach Craig Lingard has named an unchanged squad and he is able to select from almost full strength.

Hi opposite number Paul Crarey’s side sits at the top of the Championship table with three wins from three.

Forwards Greg Richards and Jarrad Stack drop out of the squad that faced Whitehaven at the weekend, with Max Anderson-Moore and Leigh Leopards loanee being brought into the 21-man squad.

SQUADS

Eagles: 1 Matty Marsh, 2 Joe Brown, 3 Josh Hodson, 4 Kieran Gill, 5 Billy Walkley, 6 Kai Morgan, 7 Jordan Lilley, 8 Conor Fitzsimmons, 9 Corey Johnson, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Connor Bower, 12 Joel Farrell, 14 Reiss Butterworth, 15 George Griffin, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Harry Bowes, 18 Lennie Ellis, 20 Lewis Peachey, 21 Ryan Millar, 22 Masi Matongo, 23 Alex Foster

Raiders: 1 Luke Cresswell, 2 Andrew Bulman, 4 Curtis Teare, 5 Luke Broadbent, 6 Brad Walker, 7 Ryan Johnston, 8 Tom Walker, 9 Josh Wood, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Ellis Robson, 12 Matthew Costello, 13 Ryan King, 15 Charlie Emslie, 17 Alex Bishop, 19 Seth Woodend, 25 Tee Ritson, 31 Stevie Watson, 32 Ellis Archer, Aiden Doolen, Max Anderson-Moore,

Out: 16 Greg Richards, 30 Jarrad Stack,

In: Max Anderson-Moore, Ryan Brown

Referee: Ryan Cox

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Sheffield 26, Barrow 12 (ChR26, 14/9/25)

Barrow 22, Sheffield 28 (ChR13, 15/6/25)

Barrow 8, Sheffield 6 (ChR16, 21/7/24)

Sheffield 54, Barrow 0 (ChR6, 28/4/24)

Sheffield 36, Barrow 18 (ChR18, 9/7/23)

Barrow 16, Sheffield 36 (ChR2, 12/2/23)

Sheffield 32, Barrow 36 (ChR19, 17/7/22)

Barrow 22, Sheffield 10 (ChR1, 30/1/22)

Sheffield 44, Barrow 18 (ChR25, 18/8/19)

Barrow 18, Sheffield 30 (ChR14, 19/5/19)

(at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool)

KIERAN GILL needs two tries to reach 150 for his career.

​​​ – 2 for Sheffield Eagles (2026)

​​​ – 75 for Bradford Bulls (2022-2025)

​​​- 2 for Batley Bulldogs (2025, loan)

​​​​ – 49 for Newcastle Thunder (2018, loan, 2019-2021)

​​​​- 4 for Castleford Tigers (2017-2018)

​​​​ – 15 for Oldham (2016-2018, loan)

​​​​ – 1 for Oxford (2016, loan)