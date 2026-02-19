Wigan Warriors prop Tiaki Chan makes loan move to Super League rivals

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Tiaki Chan has made a one-month loan move to Catalans Dragons with immediate effect.

Australian-born Chan joined the Warriors from Catalans ahead of the 2024 season and made his debut against Huddersfield Giants in March of that season..

Chan also went on to have a lengthy loan spell with Salford, but has found chances limited at the Warriors.

Commenting on the move, Wigan’s Transition Coach John Duffy said: “This represents an excellent opportunity for Tiaki to secure meaningful game time in the Super League within a familiar and supportive environment.

“We are confident he will continue his development under Joel Tomkins’ guidance, and we look forward to seeing him embrace this opportunity and make a strong impact.”