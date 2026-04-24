Sheffield Eagles v Salford Match Preview & Team Squads

SHEFFIELD EAGLES began the Championship season with four straight victories, but in recent weeks they have fallen from grace, having suffered heavy defeats to Doncaster and London Broncos and losing at Rochdale Hornets last week in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Their coach Craig Lingard (pictured above) will clearly be keen to get back on track this Sunday, especially as the Eagles will soon be saying goodbye to their current home the Steel City Stadium (kick-off 3.00pm).

Lingard may decide to give a run to his new signing from Widnes, Jordan Abdull, who has joined on loan, while he also has three key players – Connor Bower, Jack Bussey and Blake Broadbent – back in his squad after returning from injury.

Kieran Gill, Alex Foster and Marcus Green are the players who make way.

Salford coach Dave Hewitt makes five changes to his squad after their heavy 1895 Cup defeat to Doncaster and he includes three players – Cole Oakley, Joe Baldwin and Owain Abel – who are newly signed from North Wales Crusaders.

SQUADS

Eagles: 2 Joe Brown, 3 Josh Hodson, 5 Billy Walkley, 6 Kai Morgan, 9 Corey Johnson, 10 Martyn Reilly, 11 Connor Bower, 13 Jack Bussey, 14 Reiss Butterworth, 15 George Griffin, 16 Blake Broadbent, 17 Harry Bowes, 18 Lennie Ellis, 19 Will Oakes, 20 Lewis Peachey, 21 Ryan Millar, 22 Masi Matongo, 25 Jayden Billy, 26 Jamie Cooke, Jimmy Beckett, Jordan Abdull

Outs: 4 Kieran Gill, 23 Alex Foster, 24 Marcus Green,

Ins: 11 Connor Bower, 13 Jack Bussey, 16 Blake Broadbent, Jordan Abdull

Salford: 5 Jack Holmes, 7 Toby Hughes, 8 Sam Bowring, 9 Brad Dwyer, 10 Owen Haldenby, 12 Ollie Garmston, 14 Fin Yates, 20 Joe Hartley, 22 Jacob Andrews-Smith, 24 Cole Appleby, 26 Reece Stanton, 32 Callum Green, 36 Danny Lynch, 37 Jack Bibby, 38 Keane Gilford, 39 Harlen Smith, 42 Shaun Costello, Lewis Pilling,

Outs: 2 Sam Hill, 21 Jack Gatcliffe, 23 Noah Appleby, 25 Damola Ayanlaja-Lowo, Joe Bajer,

Ins: 32 Callum Green, 39 Harlen Smith, Cole Oakley, Joe Baldwin, Owain Abel

Referee: Kevin Moore

STATS

Sheffield are undefeated in their last seven home meetings with Salford, having drawn three and won four.

Salford’s last away victory against the Eagles was a 19-16 Challenge Cup win on 24 February, 1991 (at Don Valley Stadium).

Last ten meetings:

Salford 53, Sheffield 34 (S8Q-R5, 13/9/15)

Salford 34, Sheffield 10 (NL1R9, 6/6/08)

(at The Willows)

Sheffield 24, Salford 24 (NL1R6, 2/5/08)

(at Don Valley Stadium)

Salford 26, Sheffield 12 (SLR26, 15/8/99)

(at The Willows)

Sheffield 26, Salford 26 (SLR11, 22/5/99)

(at Don Valley Stadium)

Salford 16, Sheffield 6 (CCR4, 13/2/99)

(at The Willows)

Sheffield 18, Salford 18 (SLR18, 21/8/98)

(at Don Valley Stadium)

Salford 8, Sheffield 28 (SLR6, 17/5/98)

(at The Willows)

Salford 18, Sheffield 22 (CCSF, 28/3/98)

(at Headingley, Leeds)

Sheffield 30, Salford 12 (SLR21, 25/8/97)

(at Don Valley Stadium)