Warrington Wolves captain George Williams could miss rest of season

GEORGE WILLIAMS may have played his final game for Warrington Wolves after the club determined he will require surgery.

Williams, who will join the NRL’s Dolphins next season, suffered a neck injury in Warrington’s 38-22 defeat at Catalans Dragons last Saturday.

Before Friday’s home clash with Wigan Warriors, head coach Sam Burgess said he could be ruled out for the rest of the year.

And the 31-year-old has admitted he is “racing against the clock” to feature again.

It would be a huge blow both to Warrington and to England, shortly after new national team coach Brian McDermott backed him to remain captain for this autumn’s World Cup in Australia.

“George will probably go for surgery at some point in the next week or two,” Burgess told Sky Sports.

“It’s unfortunate for George and the club. There are a number of ways to look at it and we’ve decided to take the positive route.

“Given the nature of where the injury is, we’re happy we’ve got hold of it.

“Hopefully he’ll make a great recovery and we’ll see him back (playing), if it’s not next year, hopefully next year.”

Williams said: “It’s obviously disappointing. I’ll have the surgery and look forward hopefully to the back end of the year.

“I’m praying with everything that I’ve got. It wouldn’t be a nice way to go out. That’s why the news that I’d need surgery was tough to take.

“I’ll be racing against the clock to get back and hopefully I can play here again.”

Williams started the season in impressive form, scoring three tries and assisting a further nine across Warrington’s first seven Super League games while also guiding them into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Responsibility has been handed to 18-year-old academy product Ewan Irwin to play alongside veteran Marc Sneyd at halfback, while the club have further options in Leon Hayes and Oli Leyland.

If Williams faces a tall order to appear again for the Wolves before starting his second spell in the NRL – he had a year and a half at Canberra Raiders before joining Warrington midway through 2021 – he is also a major doubt for the World Cup.

Asked about his plans for the England captaincy, which Williams has held since 2023, newly-appointed McDermott said: “I think George does a tremendous job, and he’s a really good player. I like what he does and I have no intentions to change.”