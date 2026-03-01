Siddal wear down Illingworth to win last WARL Challenge Cup

SIDDAL 28 ILLINGWORTH 8

PHIL HODGSON, Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, Sunday

SIDDAL brought the curtain down on more than four decades of action in the Women’s Winter League – for which a place can no longer apparently be found in the Rugby Football League’s structure – with a hard-fought victory over an Illingworth outfit who, although always on the back foot, simply refused to concede.

The match, played at a Featherstone Rovers ground at which staff were as hospitable as if the hosts were still competing in the Betfred Championship, opened with a couple of early tries by Siddal, and Illingworth were unable to quite force their way into the issue thereafter against their Halifax neighbours.

Siddal secondrow Rachel Iliya, who was a stand-out player, immediately backed up a strong drive by latching onto a last-tackle kick to steam in from 30 metres to nose her side ahead on nine minutes.

Erin Bentley added the extras and, six minutes later – and after an Illingworth raid involving Freya Holmes and Maia Taktikos had come to nothing – it was Bentley herself who showed blistering pace to race down the touchline and cross under the posts.

Her conversion left Illingworth facing a twelve-point deficit, but a try out wide at the opening period’s midway point by Aimee-Leigh Wood at least got them back into the frame, even if Debbie Smith was unable to add the extras.

It stayed that way until the break – Iliya having an effort ruled out for a double movement – but Siddal established a real grip on the restart, Chloe Wainwright-Morley and Amy Boardman combining to give Iliya the chance for another 30-metre special.

Bentley’s goal stretched the lead to 14 points, and it was Iliya who thwarted Illingworth’s hopes of forcing their way back into serious contention with a try-saving tackle on Codie Waller.

Illingworth scrum-half Hollie Kirby, in turn, denied Millen Downs with a superb tackle before Iliya lost possession in striving to drive over from dummy-half.

Siddal almost conceded a try to Amber Hunkin – Illingworth had already been awarded a penalty by veteran referee Neil Pascall – but it was clear that Illingworth needed to score next if they wished to stay in the frame.

They did just that in a vivid illustration of their qualities – for now and for the long term.

Making the most of territory gained from a penalty, Illingworth swept the ball wide, Taktikos and Wood linking smartly to give Georgia Duffy a chance she wasn’t likely to waste.

Holmes, however, couldn’t land the touchline conversion, leaving Siddal enjoying a ten-point buffer as the game entered the final quarter.

That turned into a 20-point margin. Hannah McPherson kept the ball alive for Wainwright-Morley to send Shauna Higney in, and victory was wrapped up when, with a couple of minutes left, Gabrielle Kaney battered over from short range, Bentley adding her fourth goal.

The last WARL Challenge Cup was, fittingly, presented by three giants of the Women’s game in former Great Britain internationals Brenda Dobek and Lisa McIntosh, together with GB manager Jackie Sheldon, all veterans of the Ashes-winning side of 1996.

GAMESTAR: Siddal secondrow Rachel Iliya, who was a colossus in attack and defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Shauna Higney’s try midway through the second period restored Siddal’s 14-point cushion, shortly after Illingworth had scored. And that effectively settled the matter.

MATCHFACTS

ILLINGWORTH

1 Aimee-Leigh Wood

2 Amber Hunkin

13 Codie Waller

4 Georgia Duffy

5 Macy McDermott

6 Maia Taktikos

7 Hollie Kirby

8 Cheyney McCarthy

9 Bethany Pinto

10 Freya Holmes

11 Lily Holmes

19 Emily Mawdsley

21 Mollie Butterworth

Subs

18 Debbie Smith

15 Laura Humphries

16 Ella Bahan

17 Elyse Royal

Tries: Wood (21), Duffy (56)

Goals: Smith 0/1, Holmes 0/1

SIDDAL

1 Sarah Huddleston

2 Erin Bentley

3 Shauna Higney

4 Stephanie Hillen

5 Kay-Leigh West

6 Jessica Hopkins

7 Amy Boardman

8 Gabrielle Kaney

13 Chloe Wainwright-Morley

10 Hanna McPherson

11 Millen Downs

12 Rachel Iliya

9 Ellana Powell

Subs

14 Casey-Jade Cooper

15 Molly England

16 Natalia Laing

17 Kim Medlock

Tries: Iliya (9, 42), Bentley (15), Higney (59), Kaney (78)

Goals: Bentley 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-4; 18-4, 18-8, 22-8, 28-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Siddal: Rachel Iliya; Illingworth: Hollie Kirby

Half-time: 12-4

Referee: Neil Pascall