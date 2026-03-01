Four tries for Edene Gebbie in Doncaster’s romp against Salford

DONCASTER 78 SALFORD 8

STEVE HOSSACK, Eco-Power Stadium, Sunday

EDENE GEBBIE grabbed four tries as Doncaster put Salford to the sword in a one-sided encounter.

With four of the club’s five previous league and Challenge Cup cup games this season decided by a margin of seven points or less, it proved a more relaxing afternoon for coach Richard Horne.

The boss made several changes after the win over Batley, with Cory Aston returning at scrum-half and fit-again loose-forward Loui McConnell starting for the first time this season.

Salford, who were without all five young Wigan players who helped them claim their first league win of the season against Hunslet, showed changes to their starting side, with new loan signing from Castleford Jenson Windley coming in at stand-off.

It took the Dons less than three minutes to open their account with a close-range try by Connor Robinson, who added the first of eleven goals from 14 attempts.

Roared on by their sizeable following, Salford hit back in spirited style but the Doncaster try-line defence stood firm prior to the lead being increased on ten minutes, when centre James Glover scored from close range wide out.

Skipper Aston helped his side open up a 16-0 15th-minute lead when he broke from his own half before beating fullback Matty Ross and racing over between the posts.

Doncaster were in again on 20 minutes, when Papua New Guinean star Gebbie finished a neat handling move in typical fashion.

Scrum-half Toby Hughes worked hard to give a young Salford side direction, but they fell further behind when winger Luke Briscoe rose to collect a kick by Aston to claim Doncaster’s fifth try on 25 minutes.

The one-way traffic continued with fullback Tom Holmes and Glover linking well to send Gebbie over for another try, and Doncaster led 32-0 on the half-hour.

Although Salford continued to give their all, unfortunately for them it was men against boys and they fell further behind following a hat-trick try by Gebbie.

Secondrower Luis Johnson kept the scoreboard ticking over when winning the race to Briscoe’s kick after 37 minutes, and it was 44-0 at the turn.

Holmes raced over for a well-taken brace in the first six minutes of the second half to help open up a 54-0 lead.

One of the biggest cheers of the afternoon came when Salford centre Joe Hartley forced his way over on 54 minutes.

Hooker Connor Jones showed good pace to score after 61 minutes as Doncaster clicked back into gear.

A handling mistake from the restart enabled Salford to bag a second unconverted try, this time by secondrower Oliver Garmston.

They went close again through Hughes before Aston touched down from a clever Robinson kick and Gebbie strolled over for his fourth.

Muizz Mustapha showed good pace when rounding off the try-scoring.

Even though they were well beaten, Salford showed plenty of enthusiasm and will have won the hearts of many a Doncaster supporter.

GAMESTAR: Doncaster’s canny halfback Connor Robinson.

GAMEBREAKER: The impressive home side threw down the gauntlet from the start and never relaxed their grip.

MATCHFACTS

DONCASTER

1 Tom Holmes

5 Luke Briscoe

3 Brad Hey

4 James Glover

5 Edene Gebbie

7 Connor Robinson

6 Cory Aston

10 Suaia Matagi

9 Greg Burns

17 Muizz Mustapha

12 Alex Sutcliffe

22 Luis Johnson

13 Loui McConnell

Subs (all used)

15 Jordan Baldwinson

19 Connor Jones

21 Tyla Hepi

26 Mitieli Vulikijapani

Tries: Robinson (3), Glover (10), Aston (14, 68), Gebbie (20, 29, 35, 73), Briscoe (25), Johnson (37), Holmes (43, 46), Jones (61), Mustapha (78)

Goals: Robinson 11/14

SALFORD

27 Matty Ross

18 Rafael Van Osselaer

29 Deacon Connolly

20 Joe Hartley

38 Harlen Smith

39 Jenson Windley

7 Toby Hughes

10 Owen Haldenby

9 Brad Dwyer

42 Shaun Costello

26 Reece Stanton

12 Oliver Garmston

14 Finley Yates

Subs (all used)

21 Jack Gatcliffe

24 Cole Appleby

25 Damola Ayanlaja-Lowo

22 Jacob Andrews-Smith

Tries: Hartley (54), Garmston (64)

Goals: Gatcliffe 0/1, Hughes 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 20-0, 26-0, 32-0, 38-0, 44-0; 50-0, 54-0, 54-4, 54-8, 60-8, 66-8, 72-8, 78-8

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Doncaster: Connor Robinson; Salford: Toby Hughes

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 44-0

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 1,896