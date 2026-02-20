Simon Finnigan back in rugby league after Oldham move

OLDHAM have handed former Newcastle Thunder and Widnes Vikings coach Simon Finnigan a route back into rugby league by appointing him as assistant to Alan Kilshaw.

The 44-year-old former Ireland forward, who after an eleven-year playing career cut his coaching teeth with spells on the staff at Leigh Leopards (the Centurions) and Toronto Wolfpack, returns to the game after leaving Widnes in April 2022.

He had been Vikings coach since November 2020, having spent two seasons in charge of Newcastle, whom he led to the League One play-off final in 2019 – when they lost 18-14 at Oldham.

Finnigan, who played for Widnes, Salford (then City Reds), Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Leigh, will focus on defence as he works alongside fellow assistant Martin Elswood.

Kilshaw, who came in as an assistant coach at the start of January, took the reins on February 4 after director of rugby Mike Ford departed in the wake of the 25-8 defeat at London Broncos, Oldham’s second league match of the year, citing concerns with the club’s “direction of travel”.

Finnigan said: “Oldham are an exciting club with a very good squad – I have watched a few games and they are doing well, so I am excited.

“I got a phone call asking if I would be interested in coming here and it progressed from there. When I sat down and discussed it with Alan (Kilshaw) and a few other people, I thought why not?

“I have been in the game a long time, so hopefully I can bring a bit of experience. I just like coaching players.

“I have not been an assistant for a while, so I am looking forward to doing that again. I will have a smile on my face, that’s for sure.”

Kilshaw said: “We are really delighted to have Simon on board. He will be leading on the defensive side of things, but also collaborating with myself and Martin on the attack. I feel we have a really strong coaching group now.

“Simon is very experienced and has been a head coach. He understands the Championship, and the grind, but most importantly, he is a really good bloke. We want hard-working people at the club and people who care. He is both.”

Meanwhile former Super League winger Matty Russell has left the club without playing a game. The 32-year-old, who was a December signing from Wakefield Trinity, is set to join Catalans Dragons.

Oldham take on Widnes at Bower Fold, Stalybridge tonight.