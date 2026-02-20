Workington Town’s Aussie star Zarrin Galea loving Cumbrian life

WORKINGTON TOWN fullback or centre Zarrin Galea says he is proud every time he pulls on the Cumbrian club’s shirt.

Both the Fibrus Community Stadium club and their neighbours Whitehaven have had a knack of bringing in little-known but talented operators from Down Under in recent years.

Galea, 25, is a Malta international from the New South Wales country town of Dubbo who played for Redcliffe Dolphins and Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Queensland Cup before joining Workington midway through 2024, going on to notch seven tries in 15 games for them that campaign.

Last season his figures of ten in 20 cemented him as a fans’ favourite as well as helping make him joint League One Player of the Year with halfback Lewis Else, then of Rochdale, now with Midlands.

Galea, recommended to Workington by former Town player and Malta teammate Jarrod Sammut, says he is happily settled in the area and enjoying the challenge of competing in the new merged second tier.

And despite a 98-2 defeat, he reckons the recent Challenge Cup third-round home defeat by St Helens was a positive experience.

“We don’t have anything like the Challenge Cup in Australia. I think it’s a nice change and it’s unique,” he told BBC Sport. “And playing against a top full-tie team like Saints was a great opportunity.

“Coming here has been one of the best things I’ve done in my career and I’m very proud to play for Workington.

“Rugby League is a working-class sport and Workington is a working-class society, so it just goes hand in hand.

“I love being here. The best thing I’ve found is that it’s just like where I grew up in Australia, people are so friendly.

“They welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to be comfortable and focus on my rugby and that played a massive part in me getting the (League One) award.”