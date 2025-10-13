Six Again: Breakout Super League stars of 2025

Every player that makes the grade in Super League enjoys that one season that proves to be their breakthrough year.

2025 could be the season that many players look back on in years to come and know that was the year they started to make a real impact in the game.

Here Rugby League World picks out six such players that have caught the eye over the past eight months.

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

20-YEAR-OLD French fullback Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet showed early signs of his potential when he made five Super League appearances in 2024, but a combination of Sam Tomkins’ injury and Arthur Mourgue’s early season move to Hull KR has given him a chance to cement a spot in the squad this season.

And it’s a chance he’s taken with six tries and 46 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this year.

It wasn’t enough to see Catalans trouble the play-offs, but he gave the Dragons fans something to cheer.

Presley Cassell

LEEDS RHINOS have a long history of producing talent in their Academy system that go on to become household Super League stars.

Presley Cassell could soon be the latest name on that list having been handed his debut against Salford in July.

The forward has since put in a string of impressive appearances, and even got over for a couple of tries, whith the Rhinos faithful instantly getting behind him.

He’s definitely a Headingley favourite in the making, and at just 18 years old, his best days are still to come.

Bailey Hodgson

HAVING made one single appearance for Castleford Tigers in 2020, Bailey Hodgson, the nephew of former England hooker Josh Hodgson, headed to Australia to try his luck with Newcastle Knights and then Manly.

It didn’t work out for him and, after not making a first team appearance, he joined Leigh last July. He had to wait until this season to get the chance to make his mark on the first team.

A live-wire across the backs, the 22-year-old has added a new dimension to the Leopards attack.

Harvey Smith

WHEN Harvey Smith signed a long-term deal with Wakefield back in January he was expected to be the third choice hooker behind Liam Hood and Thomas Doyle.

But injury has seen Doyle in and out of the side for much of the campaign, leading Smith to enjoy much more game time than he would have expected.

And it has done him the world of good with his game developing with every spell on the field, and resulting in another contract extension keeping him at the club until the end of 2030.

George Whitby

AS A halfback leading the way in the Academy game, George Whitby was quickly labelled as one of the next big things in Super League.

And after making a try-scoring first team debut against Hull KR last season, coach Paul Wellens has shown even more faith in the 19-year-old by giving him regular opportunities to prove himself.

He has spent time on dual registration with Halifax throughout this year, but his long term future clearly lies at Saints.

Jenson Windley

CASTLEFORD TIGERS were quick to tie Jenson Windley down to a long-term contract earlier this year after he broke into the first team in 2024.

After five appearances last season, the half back earned some valuable game time on loan at Sheffield in the early stages of this campaign but has since come back into Chris Chester’s side and been one of the shining lights in a struggling Tigers set up.

He has even filled in at full back due to the absence of both Tex Hoy and Fletcher Rooney, proving his utility value to the side.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 513 (October 2025)