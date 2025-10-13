How will England’s spine look for the Ashes?

SHAUN WANE has answered a few selection questions with the announcement of his 24-man England squad for the Ashes.

But a number of issues are still to be resolved, the biggest being how the spine will shape up.

Jake Connor’s omission brought some clarity, but in truth the Man of Steel was always considered unlikely to make Wane’s selection.

Intrigue remains, however, in who will be picked – and where – between the other playmaking options.

The incumbents

The last time we saw England, in last autumn’s 2-0 series win against Samoa, the numbers one, six and seven were worn respectively by Jack Welsby, George Williams and Harry Smith.

None have had outstanding Super League seasons. Welsby and Williams have both missed significant periods through injury, while Smith hasn’t hit the form of previous campaigns for Wigan Warriors.

Williams is the most certain call. Wane has complete faith in his captain, a former charge at Wigan, and the Warrington Wolves halfback is considered ready to go after several weeks of training at Sale to get back into top shape.

“I knew all along George would be in, because he just plays well in an England shirt,” said Wane.

”I know he’s had a tough year with his club, but when he’s with players of this calibre he goes to another level.”

Welsby, too, has big credit in the bank, even if he has had little time since returning to hit his stride with St Helens.

Most at-risk is Smith, although he is yet to put a foot wrong with England, winning the Player of the Series award in 2023 against Tonga.

The challenger

Into the mix steps Mikey Lewis. After starting two games against Tonga when Williams was absent, Lewis was accommodated via a bench role for last year’s Samoa series.

He could conceivably do the same against Australia, but on form demands a starting role, and it could well be that his performance in Hull KR’s Grand Final win has tipped things in his balance.

Wane admitted the Old Trafford display had been persuasive, saying: “He gripped it. I like a half that runs and he runs. There’s lots of things in his game.”

Perhaps most usefully, his kicking game continues to develop. Where previously he may have been competing with Williams for the stand-off role, now he could well take on the other jersey.

Lewis working in tandem with the skipper, as two halfbacks with an all-round skillset, is an enticing prospect and could give Australia much to think about.

The wildcard

Wane’s options have been bolstered significantly by the addition of Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson, Australia-born but eligible through his English mother.

Brimson can play fullback or stand-off, and can even fill in at centre although England appear well covered there.

He played the majority of his rugby this season at fullback and, on form, could well knock Welsby out of the side.

Otherwise, a bench spot is his most likely way in, with Wane keen to talk up his versatility and the benefits to the squad.

“He’s in for his talent, and he can play multiple positions,” said the coach.

”I envisage this Test series being brutal on the players. We’re going to have injuries and he can play multiple positions, as can Kallum Watkins and others in the squad like John Bateman.

“That’s the blend of a squad I’ve gone for. He can play fullback, in the halves, he’s a super talent.”

The hookers

Lest we forget another important part of the spine – and one with potential implications for the whole equation.

In Daryl Clark and Jez Litten, Wane has picked two hookers who can play the full 80 minutes and may well be expected to.

While Clark is the experienced hand, Wane said of rising star Litten: “Jez has been the best nine in the comp this year.”

Whoever he goes with, their durability would allow a playmaker – be it Lewis, Brimson or even Welsby – to sit on the interchange bench.

Any of the above would give England an extra card to play, depending on how the games are unfolding.

After all, Australia have their own plethora of attacking talent to choose from – Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, Tom Dearden and Mitchell Moses are competing for the halfback spots.

It goes without saying that Wane will need to get his spine just right to have any chance of winning the series.