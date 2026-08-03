Aaron Pene leaves Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS have released Australian prop Aaron Pene from the remainder of his contract.

The 30-year-old joined Leigh midway through the 2024 season on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Melbourne Storm and registered 14 appearances in their charge to the play-off semi-finals.

But he was limited to ten games last year, spending four months sidelined by a bulging disc in his lower back.

Chances have been at a premium for Pene in 2026 due to both injury and form, with his last of six appearances coming at Magic Weekend in a victory over Warrington Wolves.

“Leigh Leopards would like to thank Aaron for his time with the club and wish him well for the future,” said the club.

Pene’s departure opens up an overseas quota spot, should Leigh wish to recruit a new addition in the next three weeks before the transfer deadline.

They have previously been linked with a move to bring back their former back-rower Kai O’Donnell from North Queensland Cowboys.

The Leopards have won five of their last six matches to surge into the play-off places.