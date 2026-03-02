Six Again: Potential candidates to be England head coach

SINCE Shaun Wane’s departure as England head coach in January, many names have been mentioned as his potential replacement ahead of this year’s World Cup in Australia.

While no announcement has been made yet as to who will now lead the national side, here Rugby League World takes a look at six potential candidates for the job.

WILLIE PETERS

HAVING led Hull KR to an historic treble in 2025, Willie Peters quickly became the favourite for the England job almost as soon as it was announced that Shaun Wane had left the role.

His success at the Robins saw Peters secure an assistant coach role with Australia for last year’s Ashes series against England, as well as back-to-back Super League Coach of the Year awards in 2024 and 2025.

As one of the few candidates to have publicly said they would like the role, Peters is surely in line for it, and if he can deliver any sort of success for England down under, he will certainly enhance his reputation as one of rugby league’s leading coaches.

BRAD ARTHUR

ANOTHER current Super League coach to publicly share his interest in the job is Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur, who has said “If something opens up there, I’d like to have a conversation.”

Unlike Peters, who held many assistant roles in the NRL, Arthur has over a decade of experience in that competition, coaching Parramatta Eels in over 250 premiership games.

Having arrived at Leeds midway through 2024, with the club sitting seventh in the league, Arthur quickly made his presence felt, and while missing out on the play-offs that year, led them to a fourth placed finish in 2025, with even more expected by many this year.

PAUL ROWLEY

THERE are some people out there that believe an England national side should be led by an Englishman, and if that’s the direction the RFL decide to take then Paul Rowley must surely be in the frame for the job.

Having had a successful coaching spell with hometown club Leigh, Rowley then transformed Toronto Wolfpack from League One newcomers to a Super League side in the space of three seasons, and followed that up by maintaining Salford’s status as play-off contenders before last year’s financial difficulties.

Rowley is now hoping to bring silverware back to St Helens, but will he also be given the chance to do the same with England?

SAM BURGESS

HE MAY not have thought about stepping into the role himself, but former England international and current Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess did see his named bandied around as Wane’s replacement soon after his departure was announced.

But it wasn’t just anyone who suggested Burgess for the role – it was coaching supremo Wayne Bennett, who led England to the 2017 World Cup Final. And when you get that sort of backing, people will sit up and take notice.

Burgess insists he is fully focused on the job he has to do with the Wolves, but as the international role will now be part-time, he could do both.

MICHAEL MAGUIRE

SUCCESS has followed Michael Maguire around for much of his career.

In his two seasons at Wigan he won a Grand Final, a League Leaders’ Shield and a Challenge Cup, before being tempted back to the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs. There he led the side to two semi-finals, before finally claiming the title at the third attempt. After a barren spell at Wests Tigers, he joined Brisbane Broncos and led them to a first title in 19-years in his first season.

On the representative front Maguire has coached New Zealand and New South Wales with mixed results, but could still be the strongest option if England decided to look overseas for Wane’s replacement.

BRIAN McDERMOTT

IF England wanted a straight-talking and tough coach to deliver World Cup glory, then Brian McDermott could be the man for the job.

Following a successful career as a player, McDermott went into coaching and enjoyed spells with Harlequins, Leeds, Toronto Wolfpack and Featherstone Rovers and it was at the Rhinos where McDermott had the most success, winning four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge – so he can certainly get the top performers to deliver the goods when it matters.

He has spent the last few seasons working in the NRL, so he knows the Aussie game well, which would also be a plus point if he was given the nod.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)