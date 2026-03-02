Draws made for opening round of BARLA National Cup

HOLDERS Orrell St James have been given a home tie against Ashton Bears on Saturday, May 23 in the first round of the BARLA National Cup – a competition which is being continued by the Rugby Football League under the auspices of the new National Community Rugby League strategy.

Twelve teams will be involved in the preliminary round on Saturday, May 2.

Preliminary round: Ellenborough Rangers v Siddal; Ince Rose Bridge v Clock Face Miners; Hunslet ARLFC v Wath Brow Hornets; Oulton Raiders v Bentley; Featherstone Lions v Oldham St Annes; Moldgreen v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Round one: Thornhill Trojans v Pilkington Recs; Hammersmith Hill Hoists v Oulton Raiders/Bentley; Rochdale Mayfield v Leigh East; West Hull v Stanley Rangers; Hensingham v Featherstone Lions/Oldham St Annes; Barrow Island v Hunslet ARLFC/Wath Brow Hornets; Orrell St James v Ashton Bears; Millom v Moldgreen/Thatto Heath Crusaders; Distington v Woolston Rovers; Brentwood Eels v Stainland Stags; Normanton Knights v Ellenborough Rangers/Siddal; Hull Dockers v Heworth; Milford v Leigh Miners Rangers; Ince Rose Bridge/Clock Face Miners v Blackbrook; Fryston Warriors v Crosfields; Skirlaugh v Bristol All Golds.

The final will be played on Saturday, October 31, at a venue to be confirmed.